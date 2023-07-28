Job Title: Video Editor (ref. # 072823-VE)
Chattanooga's NBC affiliate has an immediate opening for a Video Editor. The right candidate will love to win and have the desire to develop into a greater role within the organization. Must be willing to work holidays and weekends. This entry-level position is a way for you to join an outstanding team. Prior experience with nonlinear editing is required. Experience in a television newsroom and college degree are preferred.
Email a link to your work to Megan Roberts, News Director. No hard copies or phone calls, please.
All applicants must submit an official company application.
Local 3 News is an equal opportunity employer.
ABOUT LOCAL 3
Local 3 is one of two television stations owned by Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., an independent, family-oriented broadcaster with a dedication to local news and information. Local 3 tells stories with compassion and concern for our community and the people who live in it.
Local 3 is located just a few miles from the banks of the Tennessee River, the focal point of Downtown Chattanooga, a destination city and the centerpiece to a highly competitive mid-size television market. Chattanooga is known as “The Scenic City” for its breathtaking views of the Tennessee Valley from the surrounding Signal and Lookout Mountains.
Chattanooga is known for the fastest internet in the country, a walkable downtown, and a plethora of outdoor activities, live music, local cuisine, and family-friendly activities like the Tennessee Aquarium.
Just two hours from Atlanta, Nashville, and Birmingham, there is always a road trip to be had, though you likely will not need it with so much to do here at home.
Local 3 is the Tennessee Valley’s proud weather leader, investing in the market’s first mobile weather center. With the largest news and weather staff in the market, Local 3 continues to invest in local resources to serve local viewers.
Come join us and see why we are known as the station offering Coverage You Can Count On in a city known as the Best Town in America, according to Outside Magazine.