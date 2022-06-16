Job Title: Sports Reporter (ref #061622-SR)
Local 3 News is looking for an energetic sports journalist to join our award-winning sports team. We need a great storyteller who will also excel in the digital age. The successful candidate will be able to create unique and shareable stories for all platforms through memorable writing, photojournalism, and editing as well as a strong on-camera presentation.
Chattanooga is home to a minor league baseball team, two professional soccer teams, and a local university with Division 1 sports. We’re also driving distance from two NFL teams and frequently provide regional coverage for SEC programs like Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama.
Our sports team has covered Super Bowls, MLB post season, World Series games, and NCAA Tournaments.
What you’ll do:
- Produce and anchor unique sportscasts
- Deliver on-air live sports events in an engaging, exciting and accurate manner as both a reporter and anchor
- Collaborate with leadership to build out big sports story coverage
- Develop story ideas, write, shoot and edit sports stories for on-air broadcasting as well as digital
- Write for web, including attaching images and streaming video
- Develop sports sources for general assignment and special areas of interest
What you’ll need:
- Experience in a newsroom preferred
- Sound news judgement with the ability to work under tight deadlines and in stressful situations
- Strong social media skills
Rush a link with your best stories to News Director Megan Roberts using this form.
For your convenience, our job application is available online. No phone calls.
Candidates who have more than two months remaining on a contract should not apply. A minimum of one year of experience turning daily stories and doing weekly live shots is required.
ABOUT LOCAL 3
Local 3 is one of two television stations owned by Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., an independent, family-oriented broadcaster with a dedication to local news and information. Local 3 tells stories with compassion and concern for our community and the people who live in it.
Local 3 is located just a few miles from the banks of the Tennessee River, the focal point of Downtown Chattanooga, a destination city and the centerpiece to a highly competitive mid-size television market. Chattanooga is known as “The Scenic City” for its breathtaking views of the Tennessee Valley from the surrounding Signal and Lookout Mountains.
Chattanooga is known for the fastest internet in the country, a walkable downtown, and a plethora of outdoor activities, live music, local cuisine, and family-friendly activities like the Tennessee Aquarium. Just two hours from Atlanta, Nashville, and Birmingham, there is always a road trip to be had, though you likely will not need it with so much to do here at home.
Local 3 is the Tennessee Valley’s proud weather leader, investing in the market’s first mobile weather center. With the largest news and weather staff in the market, Local 3 continues to invest in local resources to serve local viewers. Come join us and see why we are known as the station offering Coverage You Can Count On in a city known as the Best Town in America, according to Outside Magazine.