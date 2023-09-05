Job Title: Production Technician (ref. #090523-PT)
Local 3 News/WRCB-TV is looking for a Production Technician. This is a part-time position requiring the employee to work an average of 22 hours per week.
Below is a brief description of the job and major qualifications the applicant should possess:
- The successful candidate must operate CG, studio camera and teleprompter for live newscasts.
- College level study and/or work experience preferred.
No phone calls please. Send resumes to Doug Loveridge, Local 3 News/WRCB, 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN. 37405 or e-mail dloveridge@local3news.com.
ABOUT LOCAL 3 NEWS/WRCB
Local 3 News is one of two television stations owned by Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., an independent, family-oriented broadcaster with a dedication to local news and information.
Local 3 is located just a few miles from the banks of the Tennessee River, the focal point of Downtown Chattanooga, a destination city and the centerpiece to a highly competitive mid-size television market.
Chattanooga is known as “The Scenic City” for its breathtaking views of the Tennessee Valley from the surrounding Signal and Lookout Mountains. Chattanooga is known for the fastest internet in the country, a walkable downtown, and a plethora of outdoor activities, live music, local cuisine, and family-friendly activities like the Tennessee Aquarium. Just two hours from Atlanta, Nashville, and Birmingham, there is always a road trip to be had, though you likely will not need it with so much to do here at home.
Local 3 is the Tennessee Valley’s proud weather leader, investing in the market’s first mobile weather center. With the largest news and weather staff in the market, Local 3 continues to invest in local resources to serve local viewers. Come join us and see why we are known as the station offering Coverage You Can Count On in a city known as the Best Town in America, according to Outside Magazine.