Job Title: Office Assistant / Receptionist (ref #041922-OAR)
Local 3, WRCB-TV, has an immediate opening for an OFFICE ASSISTANT/ RECEPTIONIST. This role provides an opportunity to interact with the viewers our television station serves and the partners we support.
The successful candidate will have the ability to offer good customer service while representing the station on the phone, in the lobby, and through other communication means. The ideal candidate is a self-starter with excellent organizational skills, proficient in Microsoft Office applications and has strong word processing skills. The preferred applicant will have experience in an office environment as an assistant and receptionist.
The person we are searching for must be able to handle multiple projects simultaneously and must possess impeccable phone manners and be capable of working under stressful situations. Extra hours are required during weather emergencies. High school diploma required. Please email your resume to Kellye Dillard at kdillard@local3news.com.
Local 3/WRCB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
ABOUT LOCAL 3
Local 3 is one of two television stations owned by Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., an independent, family-oriented broadcaster with a dedication to local news and information. Local 3 tells stories with compassion and concern for our community and the people who live in it.
Local 3 is located just a few miles from the banks of the Tennessee River, the focal point of Downtown Chattanooga, a destination city and the centerpiece to a highly competitive mid-size television market. Chattanooga is known as “The Scenic City” for its breathtaking views of the Tennessee Valley from the surrounding Signal and Lookout Mountains.
Chattanooga is known for the fastest internet in the country, a walkable downtown, and a plethora of outdoor activities, live music, local cuisine, and family-friendly activities like the Tennessee Aquarium. Just two hours from Atlanta, Nashville, and Birmingham, there is always a road trip to be had, though you likely will not need it with so much to do here at home.
Local 3 is the Tennessee Valley’s proud weather leader, investing in the market’s first mobile weather center. With the largest news and weather staff in the market, Local 3 continues to invest in local resources to serve local viewers. Come join us and see why we are known as the station offering Coverage You Can Count On in a city known as the Best Town in America, according to Outside Magazine.