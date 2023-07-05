Job Title: Nightside Digital Producer/Assignment Editor (ref#070523-NDPAE)
Local 3 News is seeking a Nightside Digital Producer/Assignment Editor. Local 3 is not just a digital-first newsroom. It's a digital-always newsroom. Local 3 has an aggressive strategy for winning with the web, our mobile apps, and social media. We are looking for a solid newsroom citizen to grow our momentum.
The successful candidate will have excellent news judgment, the ability to work unsupervised, strong writing and copy-editing skills, and an unquenchable thirst to win. Prior experience in a television newsroom is preferred. A general understanding of how to analyze social media metrics is a plus.
This is a full-time position with full benefits.
Visit www.chattanoogafun.com to see why you will want to live here and visit local3news.com to see why you will want to work here. It is a busy news and weather market that plays bigger than its size. Local 3 News has the tools and talent to make your work shine.
Email your resume, a link to social media accounts, and any relevant work to Megan Roberts, News Director at mroberts@local3news.com. No phone calls, please.
Local 3's online application can be found here.
Local 3 is an equal opportunity employer.
ABOUT LOCAL 3
Local 3 is one of two television stations owned by Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., an independent, family-oriented broadcaster with a dedication to local news and information. Local 3 tells stories with compassion and concern for our community and the people who live in it.
Local 3 is located just a few miles from the banks of the Tennessee River, the focal point of Downtown Chattanooga, a destination city and the centerpiece to a highly competitive mid-size television market. Chattanooga is known as “The Scenic City” for its breathtaking views of the Tennessee Valley from the surrounding Signal and Lookout Mountains.
Chattanooga is known for the fastest internet in the country, a walkable downtown, and a plethora of outdoor activities, live music, local cuisine, and family-friendly activities like the Tennessee Aquarium. Just two hours from Atlanta, Nashville, and Birmingham, there is always a road trip to be had, though you likely will not need it with so much to do here at home.
Local 3 is the Tennessee Valley’s proud weather leader, investing in the market’s first mobile weather center. With the largest news and weather staff in the market, Local 3 continues to invest in local resources to serve local viewers. Come join us and see why we are known as the station offering Coverage You Can Count On in a city known as the Best Town in America, according to Outside Magazine.