Job Title: News Operations Manager (ref #070622-NOM)
Local 3 News is looking for a news operations manager to oversee the day-to-day production of daily local news programming. This is a great job for someone who can juggle the daily needs of a newsroom while also thinking of big-picture strategy. The ideal candidate will have an in-depth knowledge of field newsgathering and edit operations and prioritize newsroom culture. We need a leader who is devoted to inspiring and helping our staff to grow in their craft.
What You’ll Do
- Responsible for all news department technical operations including live newscasts, specials and remote productions
- Research, test and implement new systems and technologies and oversee training for staff
- Oversee maintenance of news equipment and vehicles
- Work closely with news management and the promotions department
- Troubleshoot equipment issues
- Regularly shoot and edit news promotional material
What You’ll Need
- Sound leadership ability with a proven track record
- Ability to work various shifts, including weekends
- Exceptional organization and communication skills
- Commitment to continuing to foster a culture of teamwork, collaboration, and innovation
- Ability to make quick, sound, ethical decisions while working under strict deadlines
- Certification as a commercial drone pilot or willingness to obtain one
- Ability to operate ENG livetrucks, mobile weather vehicle with LiveU technology, and live remote equipment
- Bachelor’s Degree in Communications or a similar field
- At least five years of experiences working in a newsroom as a photojournalist, editor, or content creator
Send your resume and reel to News Director Megan Roberts using this form.
For your convenience, our job application is online. No phone calls please.
Local 3 News is an equal opportunity employer.
ABOUT LOCAL 3
Local 3 is one of two television stations owned by Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., an independent, family-oriented broadcaster with a dedication to local news and information. Local 3 tells stories with compassion and concern for our community and the people who live in it.
Local 3 is located just a few miles from the banks of the Tennessee River, the focal point of Downtown Chattanooga, a destination city and the centerpiece to a highly competitive mid-size television market. Chattanooga is known as “The Scenic City” for its breathtaking views of the Tennessee Valley from the surrounding Signal and Lookout Mountains.
Chattanooga is known for the fastest internet in the country, a walkable downtown, and a plethora of outdoor activities, live music, local cuisine, and family-friendly activities like the Tennessee Aquarium. Just two hours from Atlanta, Nashville, and Birmingham, there is always a road trip to be had, though you likely will not need it with so much to do here at home.
Local 3 is the Tennessee Valley’s proud weather leader, investing in the market’s first mobile weather center. With the largest news and weather staff in the market, Local 3 continues to invest in local resources to serve local viewers. Come join us and see why we are known as the station offering Coverage You Can Count On in a city known as the Best Town in America, according to Outside Magazine.