Job Title: Multimedia Journalist (ref# 090922-MMJ)
Are you the best storyteller in your newsroom? Are you the reporter every photojournalist wants to work with?
Chattanooga's NBC affiliate, Local 3 News, is looking for a multimedia reporter who comes to work expecting to be live every day, is a good newsroom citizen, and is ready to grow.
You have a chance to work alongside experienced journalists in a newsroom honored by multiple Murrow Awards.
Go to Chattanooga Fun to see why you will want to live here and visit Local3News.com to see why you will want to work here.
It is a busy news market that plays bigger than its size. Local 3 News has the tools and talent to make your work shine.
Rush a link with your best stories to News Director Megan Roberts
Candidates who have more than two months remaining on a contract should not apply.
Candidates who have more than two months remaining on a contract should not apply. A minimum of one year of experience turning daily stories and doing weekly live shots is required.
ABOUT LOCAL 3
Local 3 is one of two television stations owned by Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., an independent, family-oriented broadcaster with a dedication to local news and information. Local 3 tells stories with compassion and concern for our community and the people who live in it.
Local 3 is located just a few miles from the banks of the Tennessee River, the focal point of Downtown Chattanooga, a destination city and the centerpiece to a highly competitive mid-size television market. Chattanooga is known as “The Scenic City” for its breathtaking views of the Tennessee Valley from the surrounding Signal and Lookout Mountains.
Chattanooga is known for the fastest internet in the country, a walkable downtown, and a plethora of outdoor activities, live music, local cuisine, and family-friendly activities like the Tennessee Aquarium. Just two hours from Atlanta, Nashville, and Birmingham, there is always a road trip to be had, though you likely will not need it with so much to do here at home.
Local 3 is the Tennessee Valley’s proud weather leader, investing in the market’s first mobile weather center. With the largest news and weather staff in the market, Local 3 continues to invest in local resources to serve local viewers. Come join us and see why we are known as the station offering Coverage You Can Count On in a city known as the Best Town in America, according to Outside Magazine.