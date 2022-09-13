Job Title: Master Control Operator (FT) (ref. #091222-MCO)
Local 3 New/WRCB is seeking a MASTER CONTROL OPERATOR. This is a full-time position requiring the employee to work an average of 40 hours per week. Below is a brief description of the job and major qualifications the applicant should possess:
One year working as a master control operator at a television station is preferred. Must be able to work under minimum supervision. High school diploma required. College level studies preferred.
Please refer all qualified candidates to us immediately. Resumes may be faxed (423-267-6840), e-mailed using this form or mailed to Dan Sommers, Chief Engineer, Local 3/WRCB, 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405. No phone calls please. For your convenience, our application is available on-line.
ABOUT LOCAL 3
Local 3 is one of two television stations owned by Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., an independent, family-oriented broadcaster with a dedication to local news and information. Local 3 tells stories with compassion and concern for our community and the people who live in it.
Local 3 is located just a few miles from the banks of the Tennessee River, the focal point of Downtown Chattanooga, a destination city and the centerpiece to a highly competitive mid-size television market. Chattanooga is known as “The Scenic City” for its breathtaking views of the Tennessee Valley from the surrounding Signal and Lookout Mountains.
Chattanooga is known for the fastest internet in the country, a walkable downtown, and a plethora of outdoor activities, live music, local cuisine, and family-friendly activities like the Tennessee Aquarium.
Just two hours from Atlanta, Nashville, and Birmingham, there is always a road trip to be had, though you likely will not need it with so much to do here at home.
Local 3 is the Tennessee Valley’s proud weather leader, investing in the market’s first mobile weather center. With the largest news and weather staff in the market, Local 3 continues to invest in local resources to serve local viewers.