Job title: Marketing Specialist, Entry-Level (ref #060223-MSEL)
Local 3/WRCB-TV in scenic Chattanooga, Tennessee, seeks an entry-level Marketing Specialist to develop new business. An understanding of marketing, digital, and sales is preferred. College graduates majoring in Communications or Business are encouraged to apply. If you are a competitor, self-starter, team player, and want to work for a company that cares for its employees, submit your resume to gacuff@local3news.com and application is located online.
Local 3/WRCB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Sales and service new local business accounts.
- Responsible for the orderly flow of information from and to advertisers, agencies and station.
- Responsible for obtaining the largest percentage of buys possible.
- Responsible for making major presentations to advertisers and agencies including preparation of station and market research (Wide Orbit, Nielsen/ComScore ratings, use of Laptop computer, PowerPoint, creating graphs and one-sheets, vendor presentations, digital services, other services, and sales tools as may become available).
- This position has the requirement of bringing in new agency and direct (no advertising agency involved) accounts to the station.
- Complete timely paperwork affecting accounts such as orders, avails and client correspondence and communicate daily with traffic, production, sales assistants, and sales management in order to expedite client needs.
- Participate in station training (JDA & Associates) and follow through with research and independent studies in order to assimilate the information.
- Keep current with the market through monitoring and study of competitive media. Report to management on market and account status with reports as required.
- Generate revenue to meet the stations and Marketing Specialist’s budgetary requirements.
Requirements and Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in marketing, advertising or related field preferred.
- Must maintain a professional appearance and manner
- Must be able to market and sell TV and digital marketing plans to businesses
- Excellent oral and written communication; strong public speaking skills
- Able to direct/contain all elements of negotiation
ABOUT LOCAL 3
Local 3 is one of two television stations owned by Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., an independent, family-oriented broadcaster with a dedication to local news and information. Local 3 tells stories with compassion and concern for our community and the people who live in it.
Local 3 is located just a few miles from the banks of the Tennessee River, the focal point of Downtown Chattanooga, a destination city and the centerpiece to a highly competitive mid-size television market. Chattanooga is known as “The Scenic City” for its breathtaking views of the Tennessee Valley from the surrounding Signal and Lookout Mountains.
Chattanooga is known for the fastest internet in the country, a walkable downtown, and a plethora of outdoor activities, live music, local cuisine, and family-friendly activities like the Tennessee Aquarium. Just two hours from Atlanta, Nashville, and Birmingham, there is always a road trip to be had, though you likely will not need it with so much to do here at home.
Local 3 is the Tennessee Valley’s proud weather leader, investing in the market’s first mobile weather center. With the largest news and weather staff in the market, Local 3 continues to invest in local resources to serve local viewers. Come join us and see why we are known as the station offering Coverage You Can Count On in a city known as the Best Town in America, according to Outside Magazine.