Marketing Specialist - Experienced
Local 3 / WRCB TV / Digital, NBC in scenic Chattanooga, TN seeks an experienced Marketing Specialist to service established clients and develop new business.
You must have a strong track record of increasing station revenue on existing business in addition to developing new business using television and digital marketing. If you are a competitor, team player and want to work for a company that cares for its employees, we should talk!
Minimum of 2 years broadcast television marketing required.
Please submit resumes only to gacuff@local3news.com.
Marketing Specialist Duties and Responsibilities
- Sales and service of existing major advertising accounts. Responsible for the orderly flow of information from and to advertisers, agencies and station. Responsible for obtaining largest percentage of buys possible. Responsible for making major presentations to advertisers and agencies including preparation of station and market research (Wide Orbit, Nielsen/ComScore ratings, use of Laptop computer, PowerPoint, creating graphs and one sheets, vendor presentations, digital services, other services and sales tools as may become available).
- This position has the requirement of bringing in new agency and direct (no advertising agency involved) accounts to the station.
- Complete timely paperwork affecting accounts such as orders, avails and client correspondence and communicate daily with traffic, production, sales assistants, and sales management in order to expedite client needs.
- Participate in station training (JDA & Associates) and follow through with research and independent studies in order to assimilate the information. Keep current with market through monitoring and study of competitive media. Report to management on market and account status with reports as required.
- The final duty and ultimate duty of this position is to generate revenue to the station to meet the stations and Marketing Specialist’s budgetary requirements.
Marketing Specialist Requirements and Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in marketing, advertising or related field preferred.
- 2-4 years of marketing or marketing communications experience
- Must maintain a professional appearance and manner
- Must be able to sell TV and digital marketing plans
- Excellent oral and written communication; strong public speaking skills
- Able to direct/contain all elements of negotiation
Send resumes to Gregg Acuff, General Sales Manager, Local 3 News/WRCB-TV, 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405 or use this form.
For your convenience, our application is available online.
Local 3/WRCB-TV is an equal opportunity employer.
ABOUT LOCAL 3
Local 3 is one of two television stations owned by Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., an independent, family-oriented broadcaster with a dedication to local news and information.
Local 3 is located just a few miles from the banks of the Tennessee River, the focal point of Downtown Chattanooga, a destination city and the centerpiece to a highly competitive mid-size television market. Chattanooga is known as “The Scenic City” for its breathtaking views of the Tennessee Valley from the surrounding Signal and Lookout Mountains. Chattanooga is known for the fastest internet in the country, a walkable downtown, and a plethora of outdoor activities, live music, local cuisine, and family-friendly activities like the Tennessee Aquarium. Just two hours from Atlanta, Nashville, and Birmingham, there is always a road trip to be had, though you likely will not need it with so much to do here at home.
Local 3 is the Tennessee Valley’s proud weather leader, investing in the market’s first mobile weather center. With the largest news and weather staff in the market, Local 3 continues to invest in local resources to serve local viewers. Come join us and see why we are known as the station offering Coverage You Can Count On in a city known as the Best Town in America, according to Outside Magazine.