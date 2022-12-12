Job Title: Intern
Local 3, Chattanooga's NBC affiliate, provides two highly competitive paid internships each semester to college upperclassman.
One intern is placed in our news department. The other spends the semester working alongside our sales and marketing teams.
Local 3 internships are what you make them. We give you the training and tools needed to walk away with industry experience for your resume. We put you to work so you aren’t just observing your dream job, you’re prepared for it. Many of our interns go on to a full-time position at Local 3 after graduation.
News internships are designed around the student’s interests and the newsroom’s needs. You will spend time in key areas of our newsroom, working alongside producers, digital producers, reporters, photojournalists, editors, and assignment editors. You’ll have direct access to newsroom managers who are willing to invest their time in your education and growth.
Sales interns will work alongside Marketing Specialists to call on clients, create and pitch marketing plans and track their success. You’ll find a television station doesn’t just sell broadcast advertising. We’re a full-scale advertising agency with the tools to help grow business across multiple platforms that include television and digital advertising. You’ll learn from some of the top sales and marketing professionals in Chattanooga.
Application deadlines
- Spring Semester (January – May): December 31
- Fall Semester (August – December): July 1
- Summer Semester (June – August): May 1
Student Internship Requirements
- Students must be sponsored by and receive credit from an accredited college and be at least junior or senior level. No high school interns will be considered.
- Students must have prior written approval from a school professor or counselor who will serve as administrator of this individual's internship program.
- Internship positions are paid, and should receive scholastic credit. The work hours are 12-16 hours per week depending on the department and student.
- Internships last a minimum of three months, except during the summer when sessions typically last June and July.
- Students should be pursuing communications, journalism, or broadcast-related degrees if applying for a news internship. Students should be pursuing degrees with a major or minor in marketing, sales, or business if applying for a sales internship.
- Ideal candidates will be in the top 20% of your class in course-related work in your major.
Candidates should submit a resume, letter of recommendation from a college instructor/advisor, and the completed application by the application deadlines noted.
For News internships, email all materials to News Director Megan Roberts using this form.
For Sales Internships, email all materials to General Sales Manager Gregg Acuff, using this form.