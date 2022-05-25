Job Title: Digital producer/Assignment desk (ref# 052522-DPAD)
This position is part of a team that manages newsroom assignments and oversees the development of stories across all platforms. You will be responsible for selecting, developing, and planning daily reporting assignments to be covered by our team of journalists. This includes fielding calls from the public, staying connected with local news in our communities through emails and news releases, and responding to breaking news. The job also involves publishing breaking news, producing engaging digital content, and posting to station social media accounts.
What you’ll do
- Discover and produce unique, local, and engaging content daily and publish to multiple platforms
- Review and respond to news releases, news tips, emails, user-generated content and social media messages to identify unique, local and engaging content
- Work alongside multi-skilled journalists, reporters, photojournalists and other content creators on the production of their content for digital audiences
- React quickly to breaking news and move crews effectively
- Write articles, clip videos, post on social media, send push alerts
- Work with digital leadership to execute web strategies to achieve identified goals
- Participate in editorial meetings and conversations, including pitching stories
- Monitor a wide variety of scanners, local news outlets and social media for breaking news
- Ensure content grammar and AP Style is seamless, including copy editing, and ensuring headlines are optimized for reader engagement.
What you’ll need
- Experience in a newsroom preferred
- Sound news judgment with the ability to work under tight deadlines and in stressful situations in a 24/7 newsroom
- Ability to calmly hand live, breaking news situations and changing events
- Strong AP-style writing and editing skills
- Ability to work a flexible schedule, including weekend and holiday shifts
Please refer all qualified candidates to us immediately. Send resumes to News Director Megan Roberts using this form.
For your convenience, our job application is available online. No phone calls.
Local 3 is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
ABOUT LOCAL 3
Local 3 is one of two television stations owned by Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., an independent, family-oriented broadcaster with a dedication to local news and information. Local 3 tells stories with compassion and concern for our community and the people who live in it.
Local 3 is located just a few miles from the banks of the Tennessee River, the focal point of Downtown Chattanooga, a destination city and the centerpiece to a highly competitive mid-size television market. Chattanooga is known as “The Scenic City” for its breathtaking views of the Tennessee Valley from the surrounding Signal and Lookout Mountains. Chattanooga is known for the fastest internet in the country, a walkable downtown, and a plethora of outdoor activities, live music, local cuisine, and family-friendly activities like the Tennessee Aquarium. Just two hours from Atlanta, Nashville, and Birmingham, there is always a road trip to be had, though you likely will not need it with so much to do here at home.
Local 3 is the Tennessee Valley’s proud weather leader, investing in the market’s first mobile weather center. With the largest news and weather staff in the market, Local 3 continues to invest in local resources to serve local viewers. Come join us and see why we are known as the station offering Coverage You Can Count On in a city known as the Best Town in America, according to Outside Magazine.