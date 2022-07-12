Digital Marketing Specialist (Ref. # 071222-DMS)
Local 3/WRCB-TV in Chattanooga is seeking a Digital Marketing Specialist.
As DMS, you will work with our marketing specialists to implement and mange marketing campaigns for local clients. The ideal candidate will have experience in coaching and training teammates. The DMS must have strong organizational skills and ability to oversee digital campaigns from start to finish with little oversight. This role comes with a hybrid schedule.
Responsibilities
- Develop and implement a digital marketing strategy
- Create visual concepts for promotional activities
- Managing the digital marketing calendar
- Oversee the creation and maintenance of social media content
- Track digital marketing performance
- Create and update digital marketing reports
- Overseeing the digital marketing budget
- Routinely train marketing specialists on current trends and opportunities
Qualifications
- Minimum of one to two years of digital marketing experience
- Experience working within a television station preferred
- Knowledge of the Tennessee Valley and the counties Local 3 serves
- Bachelor’s Degree in related field preferred
Send resumes to Gregg Acuff, General Sales Manager, Local 3 News/WRCB-TV, 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405 or use this form.
For your convenience, our application is available online.
Local 3/WRCB-TV is an equal opportunity employer.
ABOUT LOCAL 3
Local 3 is one of two television stations owned by Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., an independent, family-oriented broadcaster with a dedication to local news and information.
Local 3 is located just a few miles from the banks of the Tennessee River, the focal point of Downtown Chattanooga, a destination city and the centerpiece to a highly competitive mid-size television market. Chattanooga is known as “The Scenic City” for its breathtaking views of the Tennessee Valley from the surrounding Signal and Lookout Mountains. Chattanooga is known for the fastest internet in the country, a walkable downtown, and a plethora of outdoor activities, live music, local cuisine, and family-friendly activities like the Tennessee Aquarium. Just two hours from Atlanta, Nashville, and Birmingham, there is always a road trip to be had, though you likely will not need it with so much to do here at home.
Local 3 is the Tennessee Valley’s proud weather leader, investing in the market’s first mobile weather center. With the largest news and weather staff in the market, Local 3 continues to invest in local resources to serve local viewers. Come join us and see why we are known as the station offering Coverage You Can Count On in a city known as the Best Town in America, according to Outside Magazine.