Job Title: Digital Marketing Manager (ref #061622-DMM)
Local 3 News/WRCB-TV, the NBC affiliate in Chattanooga, TN is seeking a Digital Marketing Manager; hybrid work schedule.
The DMM must achieve revenue goals by developing, implementing and managing marketing campaigns. Be able to coach, provide training and work with our local AE’s to market digital plans.
The ideal candidate must demonstrate a successful history of developing digital revenues. Strong organizational skills, ability to execute and complete digital campaigns from start to finish; bachelor degree with 3 to 5 years of marketing management experience preferred.
ABOUT LOCAL 3
Local 3 is one of two television stations owned by Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., an independent, family-oriented broadcaster with a dedication to local news and information. Local 3 tells stories with compassion and concern for our community and the people who live in it.
Local 3 is located just a few miles from the banks of the Tennessee River, the focal point of Downtown Chattanooga, a destination city and the centerpiece to a highly competitive mid-size television market. Chattanooga is known as “The Scenic City” for its breathtaking views of the Tennessee Valley from the surrounding Signal and Lookout Mountains.
Chattanooga is known for the fastest internet in the country, a walkable downtown, and a plethora of outdoor activities, live music, local cuisine, and family-friendly activities like the Tennessee Aquarium. Just two hours from Atlanta, Nashville, and Birmingham, there is always a road trip to be had, though you likely will not need it with so much to do here at home.
Local 3 is the Tennessee Valley’s proud weather leader, investing in the market’s first mobile weather center. With the largest news and weather staff in the market, Local 3 continues to invest in local resources to serve local viewers. Come join us and see why we are known as the station offering Coverage You Can Count On in a city known as the Best Town in America, according to Outside Magazine.