Digital Marketing Manager (ref #120922-DMM)
Local 3/WRCB in Chattanooga is seeking a Digital Marketing Manager. Hybrid work schedule. DMM must achieve revenue goals by developing, implementing, and managing marketing campaigns. Be able to coach, provide training and work with local Marketing Specialists to market digital plans. Must demonstrate a successful history of developing digital revenues. Strong organizational skills, ability to execute and complete digital campaigns from start to finish, bachelor’s degree with 3 to 5 years of marketing management experience preferred.
Submit your resume to gacuff@local3news.com. For your convenience, our application is available online.
Local 3/WRCB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Plan and execute digital marketing campaigns
- Monitor and analyze the effectiveness of marketing content
- Find and target audiences
- Be able to coach and train
Qualifications:
- 1+ year of marketing experience
- Design and implement digital campaigns
- Excellent communication and organizational skills
ABOUT LOCAL 3
Local 3 is one of two television stations owned by Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., an independent, family-oriented broadcaster with a dedication to local news and information. Local 3 tells stories with compassion and concern for our community and the people who live in it.
Local 3 is located just a few miles from the banks of the Tennessee River, the focal point of Downtown
Chattanooga, a destination city and the centerpiece of a highly competitive mid-size television market. Chattanooga is known as “The Scenic City” for its breathtaking views of the Tennessee Valley from the surrounding Signal and Lookout Mountains.
Chattanooga is known for the fastest internet in the country, a walkable downtown, and a plethora of outdoor activities, live music, local cuisine, and family-friendly activities like the Tennessee Aquarium. Just two hours from Atlanta, Nashville, and Birmingham, there is always a road trip to be had, though you likely will not need it with so much to do here at home.
Local 3 is the Tennessee Valley’s proud weather leader, investing in the market’s first mobile weather center. With the largest news and weather staff in the market, Local 3 continues to invest in local resources to serve local viewers. Come join us and see why we are known as the station offering Coverage You Can Count On in a city known as the Best Town in America, according to Outside Magazine.