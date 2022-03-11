Digital Executive Producer (Ref. #031122-DEP)
Local 3 News in Chattanooga, Tennessee is looking for a Digital Executive Producer who has a passion for local news and thrives in a fast-paced environment. The ideal candidate is a team player and understands how to reach our audience through digital, social, and streaming platforms. Creativity and collaboration is necessary. Experience with digital analytics, reading them and relaying them, is preferred.
In this role, you will be responsible for day-to-day digital news content, working closely with news managers to make sure all digital and social media platforms are up to date, accurate, and compelling. This person must have excellent writing skills and news judgement. The candidate must also be using social media regularly and in tune with what is trending and important to people in the viewing area.
The Digital Executive Producer will also react and post breaking news quickly and will keep in constant communication with assignment editors and news producers as stories develop.
Responsibilities include (but are not limited to) the following:
- Produce audience-first, engaging stories through digital articles, videos, social media, push alerts, live streams and interactive elements.
- Focus on accuracy and balance in articles and social content through copyediting.
- Monitor social media and track trending stories.
- Urgently report news as it happens whether it be breaking or local events.
- Work with all newsroom departments on content coverage, broadcast-digital coordination.
- Use digital and social analytics to inform editorial decisions.
- Assist reporters and anchors in the creation of social content.
- Respond social media to viewers/readers.
Qualifications:
- Previous newsroom experience is preferred, although the right entry-level candidate may be considered.
- A bachelor’s degree in journalism or a related field.
- Experience, personal or professional, using social media daily.
- Excellent communication skills, written and verbal.
- Time management skills and ability to meet deadlines without constant oversight.
- Knowledge of the Chattanooga viewing area is preferred.
Please refer all qualified candidates to us immediately. Send resumes to News Director Megan Roberts using this form. For your convenience, our application is available online.
Local 3 is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
ABOUT LOCAL 3
Local 3 is one of two television stations owned by Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., an independent, family-oriented broadcaster with a dedication to local news and information. Local 3 tells stories with compassion and concern for our community and the people who live in it.
Local 3 is located just a few miles from the banks of the Tennessee River, the focal point of Downtown Chattanooga, a destination city and the centerpiece to a highly competitive mid-size television market. Chattanooga is known as “The Scenic City” for its breathtaking views of the Tennessee Valley from the surrounding Signal and Lookout Mountains.
Chattanooga is known for the fastest internet in the country, a walkable downtown, and a plethora of outdoor activities, live music, local cuisine, and family-friendly activities like the Tennessee Aquarium.
Just two hours from Atlanta, Nashville, and Birmingham, there is always a road trip to be had, though you likely will not need it with so much to do here at home.
Local 3 is the Tennessee Valley’s proud weather leader, investing in the market’s first mobile weather center. With the largest news and weather staff in the market, Local 3 continues to invest in local resources to serve local viewers.
Come join us and see why we are known as the station offering Coverage You Can Count On in a city known as the Best Town in America, according to Outside Magazine.