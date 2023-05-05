Job title: Chief Engineer (ref. #050523-CE)
Local 3/WRCB is seeking a leader in technology with a passion for broadcast and digital engineering to ensure the success and future of a local broadcaster with a longstanding reputation for quality and creativity.
The successful applicant will come to the role understanding thoroughly what it takes to run a broadcast television station and the openness to explore new technologies and ways to deliver our reputable journalism and local programming.
Responsibilities:
- Oversee compliance of FCC rules and regulations.
- Manage day-to-day and long-term broadcast and digital engineering strategy.
- Responsible for maintaining station transmitter, antenna, and tower.
- Oversee maintenance of core systems and facilities to ensure equipment integration and transmission of all live programming across all platforms.
- Prepare and administers technical department capital and operating budget.
- Oversee Master Control operations and staff.
- Ability to effectively communicate and train users on live technologies and broadcast systems.
- Manage redundancies and plans for disaster contingency plans.
- Work closely with General Manager on facility maintenance and security protocols.
- Minimum travel required for continuing education opportunities and conference attendance when station projects require.
Requirements:
- Strong problem-solving and critical-thinking skills, with the ability to identify and address complex issues quickly and effectively.
- Passionate about good customer service and providing the highest quality on-air and digital product for our viewers.
- Radio Frequency experience required.
- SBE Certification preferred.
- Demonstrated ability to multitask and manage multiple projects simultaneously.
- Ability to adapt to new technologies and take initiative to maintain a forward-thinking Local 3 technology philosophy.
- Good attitude and willingness to work with others.
- In-depth understanding of broadcast technologies and general understanding of IT processes.
- Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent combination of experience and education.
- Minimum of five years of experience working within a broadcast operation and technology role.
- Must be able to work flexible schedule when duties require, offering 24/7 on-call support when needed.
- Facility management experience that includes oversight of complex power management systems.
An application can be found online. Qualified and interested candidates should send an application and resume to President/General Manager Callie Starnes at cstarnes@local3news.com. Local 3/WRCB is an equal opportunity employer.
ABOUT LOCAL 3
Local 3 is one of two television stations owned by Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., an independent, family-oriented broadcaster with a dedication to local news and information. Local 3 tells stories with compassion and concern for our community and the people who live in it.
Local 3 is located just a few miles from the banks of the Tennessee River, the focal point of Downtown Chattanooga, a destination city and the centerpiece to a highly competitive mid-size television market. Chattanooga is known as “The Scenic City” for its breathtaking views of the Tennessee Valley from the surrounding Signal and Lookout Mountains.
Chattanooga is known for the fastest internet in the country, a walkable downtown, and a plethora of outdoor activities, live music, local cuisine, and family-friendly activities like the Tennessee Aquarium. Just two hours from Atlanta, Nashville, and Birmingham, there is always a road trip to be had, though you likely will not need it with so much to do here at home.
Local 3 is the Tennessee Valley’s proud weather leader, investing in the market’s first mobile weather center. With the largest news and weather staff in the market, Local 3 continues to invest in local resources to serve local viewers. Come join us and see why we are known as the station offering Coverage You Can Count On in a city known as the Best Town in America, according to Outside Magazine.