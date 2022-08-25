Samantha Casano joined the Local 3 News team in August 2022 as the Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter.
Before moving to Chattanooga, Samantha spent two years in Southern West Virginia. During her time there, she was a News and Sports Anchor, covering plenty of local high school and college sports, as well as many breaking news headlines. Her favorite moments included covering high school baseball and softball playoffs, as well as the 2022 WVSSAC State Basketball Tournament.
Samantha graduated from Monmouth University in her home state of New Jersey. There, she earned her B.A. in Communication, with a concentration in Journalism and Public Relations, and a minor in Sports Communication. She also has an A.A. in Liberal Arts- Communication from Middlesex County College. Throughout college, Samantha interned and worked with several different organizations, including WABC-TV in New York, WPHL-TV in Philadelphia, the New York Mets and Move For Hunger.
Samantha is so excited to explore Chattanooga and dive into the incredible local sports scene that spans Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama. She is passionate about covering sports at all levels, from high school programs to the top college and professional teams in the country. She hopes to get a front row seat to plenty of state, national, and even world championships during her time in the Scenic City.
In her free time, Samantha enjoys watching sports (yes, she’s that predictable) and especially loves supporting her New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers (apologies to all the Braves fans out there).
If you have a story idea, you can reach her at @SamanthaLocal3 on Twitter, Samantha Casano 3 on Facebook, or email her using this form.