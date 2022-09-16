Cindy Sexton is the longest running television news anchor in Tennessee. She has been a prime anchor at Local 3 News in Chattanooga for 37 years. She co-anchors the 4:00, 5:00, 6:00, and 11:00pm newscasts. She and co-anchor David Carroll are the longest-running anchor team in Tennessee (together since 1992) and one of the longest-running teams in the country.
Cindy has been named Best of the Best News Personality eight times and she was named best news anchor in Huntsville, AL. She received the John Seigenthaler Award for her Forever Family series telling the stories of foster children and the NAB Service to Children Award. She was recognized as a Woman of Distinction in 1998 and has emceed the program for 20 years. The American Heart Association named her its Citizen of the Year in 2005.
Cindy’s love of people and their stories is evident in her special reports. Inspired by her own daughter’s adoption, her creation of and work on “Forever Family” helped give children in the foster care system a voice and let them be in the spotlight. Cindy gave more than 400 children the opportunity to tell their story in their own words and inspired adoption from foster care.
She was a part of Local 3 News' Veterans History Project which recorded and preserved more than 600 stories of veterans here in the Tennessee Valley. More than 100 were shown on Channel 3, including her father's story as a Marine in Guadalcanal in WW II. The stories and interviews can be found at the Library of Congress.
She is currently serving on the boards of The Hamilton County Education Foundation and The McNabb Center. In the past she served on the boards of the YMCA, Center for Youth Issues, the Craniofacial Foundation of America, FCA and the Helene Di Stefano Fund to help women fighting breast cancer.
Cindy earned a BS degree with a double major in English and speech and minored in theatre arts at Murray State University where she was on the intercollegiate debate and speech team. She was a graduate assistant at MSU teaching the basic speech course and helping coach the debate team, she was also certified to teach high school.
She was certified to teach high school but started reporting for WPSD-TV in Paducah in 1980. She was a bureau chief at KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, MO, then a news anchor at WHNT-TV in Huntsville, AL and at KLAS-TV in Las Vegas.
She's a native Tennesseean, born in Memphis and raised in Texas and Missouri. She and her husband, Gil Gilbert call Chattanooga home. Their daughter Gracie is a working actor.
