WRCB BIRTHDAY SALUTES CONTEST
SARKES TARZIAN, INC.
1. How to Enter the Contest:
a. The Birthday Salutes contest will begin on January 28, 2022 at 4:00am and end on January 31, 2023 at 8:00am (hereafter The Contest)
b. Participation in the mail and email contest beginning on January 28, 2022 at 4:00amand ending on January 31, 2021 at 8:00am(the “Entry Period”) is as follows: Enter by e-mail at salutes@local3news.com or by sending an actual photo in the mail (photos will not be returned) to 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405. Your first name and last name, complete address including city, state, and zip code, telephone number including area code, and date of birth must be included in the email or along with the mailed photo. P.O. Boxes are not permitted unless the contestant otherwise verifies geographic eligibility in writing or email.
c. Only one (1) entry per person is permitted regardless of the method of entry.
d. There will be up to a total of 365 winner(s) selected in the Contest.
2. Eligibility Restrictions:
The contest is open to all WRCB viewers who are 18 years old and who reside in Bledsoe County, TN, Bradley County, TN, Catoosa County, GA, Cherokee County, NC, Dade County, GA, Grundy County, TN, Hamilton County, TN, Marion County, TN, McMinn County, TN, Meigs County, TN, Murray County, GA, Polk County, TN, Rhea County, TN Sequatchie County, TN, Walker County, GA, or Whitfield County, GA. If an entrant is under 18 years of age, prize must be claimed by legal guardian. Employees of WRCB, Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., owners, employees, agents, and present or former paid spokespersons for the participating sponsors, other TV and radio stations in the area and the members of their respective families are ineligible to participate or win. Family is defined as parents, children, spouses, those in spouse-like relationships, and siblings (including those in step- and half-relationships when living in the same household).
a. Eligible participants can win a WRCB contest with a prize valued at $40 or more only once every sixty days and a prize valued at $600 or more only once every six months. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest.
3. Prizes:
a. Each winner will receive a Bojangles promotional gift card valued at $5. Promotional gift cards cannot be sold. Prizes provided by Bojangles’ Restaurants, Inc. in exchange for promotional consideration.
b. Prizes will be mailed to the address provided in the entry sent to salutes@local3news.com.com or with the actual photo that was mailed. WRCB is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.
c. contest prizes are not transferable. prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash.
4. Selection of Winners:
a. Decisions of station management with respect to the contest are final.
b. Winners will be selected each day from January 28, 2022 to January 31, 2023 at approximately 11am.
c. A WRCB employee will randomly select a daily winner from all entries received prior to selection date.
d. Winner need not watch/or be present to win. Winner will be notified by email or phone and prize will be mailed to address included in the entry.
e. WRCB reserves the right to cancel, postpone or adjust the airdate of the Birthday Salute segment for any reason.
5. Conditions:
a. Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. Winners will be reported to the IRS on IRS Form 1099 or the equivalent.
b. By participating in the contest, the winner or winners (and their guest or traveling companion, if any) agree to allow their name, voice, and/or likeness to be used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this, or other, contests without additional financial or other compensation.
c. Contest winners are required to sign a receipt verifying eligibility in any contest with a prize of more than nominal value. If the prize awarded is a trip, a Travel Release must be signed by contest winners and each of their guests or traveling companions. A Liability Release must be signed by the winner if, in the opinion of the station, the prize entails dangerous or potentially dangerous activity and if the prize includes the provision of transportation, whether or not such transportation is provided by WRCB.
d. A Liability Release must also be signed if the prize to be awarded is valued at $600.00 or greater, because the winner may be required to pay tax on the prize. Pursuant to the Liability Release and Travel Release, the winners (and each of their guests or traveling companions, where applicable) will agree to hold WRCB, Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., Bojangles’ Inc., and the respective officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives of each of them harmless from and against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the contest.
e. WRCB in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the WRCB Web Site or who is otherwise in violation of the rules. The station further reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the contest if it is not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort.
f. As a consequence of delays in the online streaming of the WRCB signal compared to over-the-air broadcasts, online viewers may be at a disadvantage in attempting to participate in on-air contests. Entrants are encouraged to watch the Station on-air. WRCB is not responsible for online streaming delays.
g. These rules are subject to the interpretation of WRCB. Any aspect of these rules, including the substitution of a prize or prizes of equivalent or greater value, can be changed at the discretion of WRCB, and such change(s) will become effective upon on-air or other appropriate announcement.
h. No purchase is necessary. The contest is void where prohibited.
i. Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a contestant’s disqualification, at the sole discretion of WRCB.
j. WRCB is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of any prize.
k. Copies of the written contest rules are available during regular business hours at the main studio of WRCB, 900 Whitehall Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37405 or by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to WRCB at the address above.
l. A list of winners will be available after January 31, 2023. To request the list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to 900 Whitehall Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37405 within 90 days of the announced end date of the contest.