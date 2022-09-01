WRCB 3 Degree Guarantee Contest
SARKES TARZIAN, INC.
1. How to Enter the Contest:
a. The WRCB 3 Degree Guarantee Contest is scheduled to begin on September 1, 2022 at 12:01am and end on August 31, 2023 at 11:59pm Hereafter “the Contest.”
b. To Participate in the contest, beginning on September 1, 2022 at 12:01am and ending on August 31, 2023 at 11:59pm (the “Entry Period”) visit: Local3news.com/3-degree. Following the links and instructions, the entrant must enter the Contest and complete and submit the online entry form during the entry period. Limit one (1) entry per eligible person during the entry period, except where bonus entries are earned, regardless if entrant has more than one email address. Bonus Entries may be earned as follows, ten (10) bonus entries for each of the following actions: sharing unique contest entry link provided during entry on Facebook, tweeting unique contest entry link provided during entry on Twitter, Following Local 3 News on Instagram following link from contest page, Following Local 3 News on Twitter following link from contest page. Multiple participants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted may not be acknowledged or returned. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by the Contest administrator. Online entrants are subject to all notices posted online including but not limited to the Station's Privacy Policy.
c. There will be up to a total of 12 (twelve) winners selected in the Contest.
2. Eligibility Restrictions:
a. The contest is open to all WRCB listeners/viewers who are 18 years of age or older and who reside in Bledsoe County, TN, Bradley County, TN, Catoosa County, GA, Cherokee County, NC, Dade County, GA, Grundy County, TN, Hamilton County, TN, Marion County, TN, McMinn County, TN, Meigs County, TN, Murray County, GA, Polk County, TN, Rhea County, TN, Sequatchie County, TN, Walker County, GA, or Whitfield County, GA. Employees of WRCB, Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., owners, employees, agents, and present or former paid spokespersons for the participating sponsors, other TV and radio stations in the area and the members of their respective families are ineligible to participate or win. Family is defined as parents, children, spouses, those in spouse-like relationships, and siblings (including those in step
and half-relationships when living in the same household).
b. Eligible participants can win a WRCB contest with a prize valued at $40 or more only once every sixty days and a prize valued at $600 or more only once every six months. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest.
c. Only one internet entry per IP address is permitted per day, except where bonus entries are earned. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible by assigning email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address.
3. Privacy
a. Online entrants are subject to all notices posted online including but not limited to WRCB's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service page. By selecting to Opt-in, Entrant agrees to allow WRCB to share their email address with The Contest partners. Opt-in is not necessary to enter the contest, participant can enter the Contest without opting-in.
b. By agreeing to the promotional consent on the receipt for the prize, the winner or winners agree to allow their name, voice, and/or likeness to be used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to the Contest for a period of one year without additional financial or other compensation. Agreeing to the Promotional Consent on the Prize Receipt form is not required to receive the Prize.
4. Prizes:
a. Each day of each month during the Contest period, $10 will be added to a jackpot each time the prior day’s predicted high temperature is within 3 degrees of that day’s official high temperature. Predicted high determined by forecast in nightly 11pm or later newscast, official high determined by data from the National Weather Service. Prize amount will vary but will not exceed $310.
b. All prizes must be picked up at the office of WRCB studios, located at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga TN 37405.. Any prize or prize certificate not claimed by 90 days from drawing date will be forfeited by the winner. If any prize or prize certificate is forfeited, an alternate winner will not be selected. The Station is not responsible for any requirements for admission, attendance, or collection of the prize. It is the winner’s responsibility to determine and meet any requirements for entry, attendance, or collection of prize. Failure to meet requirements will lead to forfeiture of the prize.
c. Contest prizes are not transferable.
5. Selection of Winners:
a. At approximately 3:00pm on the first business day of each month from October of 2022 to September of 2023, the Station will randomly select by drawing one (1) winner from among valid entries for the entry periods listed below. The winners will be contacted by e-mail or by phone. If a winner cannot be reached within 30 business days, the prize is forfeited. Prizes not claimed by 90 days from drawing date will be forfeited by the winner.
Start Date End Date Draw Date
1 12:01:00AM on 09/01/2022 11:59:00PM on 09/30/2022 10/03/2022
2 12:00:00AM on 10/01/2022 11:59:00PM on 10/31/2022 11/01/2022
3 12:00:00AM on 11/01/2022 11:59:00PM on 11/30/2022 12/01/2022
4 12:00:00AM on 12/01/2022 11:59:00PM on 12/31/2022 01/02/2023
5 12:00:00AM on 01/01/2023 11:59:00PM on 01/30/2023 02/01/2023
6 12:00:00AM on 02/01/2023 11:59:00PM on 02/28/2023 03/01/2023
7 12:00:00AM on 03/01/2023 11:59:00PM on 03/31/2023 04/01/2023
8 12:00:00AM on 04/01/2023 11:59:00PM on 04/30/2023 05/01/2023
9 12:00:00AM on 05/01/2023 11:59:00PM on 05/31/2023 06/03/2023
10 12:00:00AM on 06/01/2023 11:59:00PM on 06/30/2023 07/01/2023
11 12:00:00AM on 07/01/2023 11:59:00PM on 07/31/2023 08/01/2023
12 12:00:00AM on 08/01/2023 11:59:00PM on 08/31/2023 09/02/2023
b. The winners will be notified by email or phone. The winner, or winner's designated representative, must come to the WRCB studios, located at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga TN 37405, show a valid driver's license or other valid government issued ID, as well as sign a receipt and promotional and liability release. Station reserves the right to examine additional identification and may choose to accept or deny awarding the prize based on the identification presented.
6. Conditions:
a. Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. Winners will be reported to the IRS on IRS Form 1099 or the equivalent.
b. By participating in the contest, the winner or winners (and their guest or traveling companion, if any) agree to allow their name, voice, and/or likeness to be used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest or other contests without additional financial or other compensation.
c. Contest winners are required to sign a Receipt verifying eligibility in any contest with a prize of more than nominal value. Pursuant to the Liability Release and Travel Release, the winners (and each of their guests or traveling companions, where applicable) will agree to hold WRCB, Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., promotional partners and the respective officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives of each of them harmless from and against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the contest.
d. WRCB in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the WRCB Web Site or who is otherwise in violation of the rules. The station further reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the contest if it is not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort.
e. As a consequence of delays in the online streaming of the WRCB signal compared to over-the-air broadcasts, online viewers may be at a disadvantage in attempting to participate in on-air contests. Entrants are encouraged to watch to the Station on-air. WRCB is not responsible for online streaming delays.
f. These rules are subject to the interpretation of WRCB. Any aspect of these rules, including the substitution of a prize or prizes of equivalent or greater value, can be changed at the discretion of WRCB, and such change(s) will become effective upon on-air or other appropriate announcement.
g. No purchase is necessary. The contest is void where prohibited.
h. Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a contestant’s disqualification, at the sole discretion of WRCB.
i. WRCB is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of any prize.
j. Copies of the written contest rules are available during regular business hours at the main studio of WRCB, 900 Whitehall Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37405 or by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to WRCB at the address above.
k. A list of winners will be available after September 30, 2023. To request the list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to 900 Whitehall Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37405 within 90 days of the announced end date of the contest.
Contest link: Local3News.com/3-degree