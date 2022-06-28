The Supreme Court overturning of Roe V. Wade has raised some concerns for In Vitro Fertilization Clinics.
Dr. Barry Donesky with the Fertility Center said as of now how the law is written it should not affect IVF clinics a lot but that could certainly change.
Dr. Donesky said the concern for fertility programs is if you define pregnancy as that moment when sperm enters the outer shell of the egg, that makes it very difficult to treat patients because the majority of those products will never produce a pregnancy.
“Fortunately, the law that stands right now with this trigger law that takes effect in 30 days recognizes pregnancy as a woman who is known to be pregnant or women, actually carrying within her body, a human conceptus at any stage of embryonic development,” Donesky said.
Since the overturning of Roe V. Wade, Dr. Donesky has had patients wondering if the law would affect their treatment and see if they needed to quickly get the treatment done within the next thirty days.
“One of the things that help us a lot is our ability to genetically screen embryos, so we know the embryos that we are putting in actually have reproduction potential and that allows us to not to have to store embryos that will never make a baby,” Donesky said.
The genetic screenings also help with the risk of unexpected accidents happening.
“What happens if an embryologist slips in the laboratory and spills a dish is she liable for manslaughter at that point. Obviously, if that were to happen you would have a lot fewer embryologists in the country,” Donesky said.
Another one of Dr. Donesky's concerns is fertilizing opportunities for couples trying to start a family.
“If we are limited to fertilizing a single egg at a time to make sure we do not have any addition embryos then it may take someone eight, ten, twelve tries to become pregnant and that exponentially increases the cost of in vitro fertilization,” Donesky said.