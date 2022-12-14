Abigail Martin joined the Local 3 News team in December of 2022 as a reporter.
Before joining the team, Abigail worked as a reporter and appeared on ESPN’s 102.5 The Game covering high school, collegiate and Nashville Predators hockey for Penalty Box Radio. She also worked as the sideline reporter for ESPN productions at her alma mater, Middle Tennessee State University. She hosted Blue Raider Extra Point and served as a reporter covering MTSU Athletics for the student-run Middle Tennessee News. She spent time as an intern for Nashville Soccer Club and Special Olympics Tennessee to gain more hands-on experience in the industry.
Abigail has been awarded Best Live Sports Host and Best Sports Promo by MTN. The group received first place honors in College Broadcast Digital Media for “Battle of Nashville” by the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters and video finalist for Best Station Promo by the National Student Production Awards.
Abigail graduated with her B.S. in Journalism with a concentration in Sports Media and Marketing minor from MTSU in December. #TrueBlue!
Outside of reporting, you’ll likely find Abigail exploring nature or enjoying great food in Chattanooga with her dog, Bailey. She looks forward to immersing herself in the community and would love to hear from you.