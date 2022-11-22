One website is motivating the masses who frequent true crime episodes and documentaries, encouraging them to put that energy into cracking actual cold cases.
"All of these podcasts being created, the documentaries being made, there is so much content that people are eating up... and it's not even the news stuff, right? you've got Dateline NBC, Unsolved Mysteries is doing a reboot so you've got that juxtaposition of that genre just exploding and I said to myself why can't we combine those two things... all of these unsolved cases... and let's do more than consume content for the purpose of entertainment and let citizens do some of the work and get answers to some of these cases," Jim Brown, Co-Founder of Unsolved.com said.
There are more than two hundred thousand cold cases in the United States and Brown is taking his twenty years in tech to encourage people to crack cases.
"We collect all of the publicly available information about the case and then we put it together in a full timeline as well as the map that I talked about and that's what gets people grounded and what could be done," He said.
In his research, Brown found people want to help but they don't know how.
By creating this website and including the timeline of events people with information were more interested in coming forward to help.
"If you want these cases solved, we need you we need your help we need your information... so if you know information or you're good at online research and good at digging for information help us by going and finding that and bringing it back to a broader community that wants to find resolution in these cases and you have that power," He said.
The site cracked its first case in January of this year. A nine-year-old cold case in Northern Texas that went unsolved... until now.
Uncovered.com shows there are thirty-three unsolved cases in Chattanooga. Brown explains those are the only ones that have been reported to the site.
Nationally he said he gets ten submissions of new cases daily.
"The unfortunate side of it is we're not finding the bottom of it...just the cases but once we can get the cases up, get some information out there that's what allows these stories to be remembered, told, and then ultimately solved," He said.
He hopes the booming interest in true crime will encourage people to turn to the site to make a real difference and solve real cases.
If you have any information regarding a local cold case, Brown asks you to please submit the information here and to the local authorities too.