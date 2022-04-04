After six years of waiting and five days of jury deliberation in Hamilton County court, the man accused of shooting another man outside of JJ's lounge was found not guilty on all charges.
Adrian Nixon was on trial for the death of Jeremy Clark.
Jurors found, Adrian Nixon, not guilty of first and second-degree murder late Friday night. They were hung up on the charge of reckless endangerment. On Monday, after an hour of deliberation, he was found not guilty on all charges.
"The gunshots that killed Jeremy Clark on July 29, 2016, were fired from a white Dodge Challenger," AnCharlene Davis, Supervising Prosecutor for the DA's office said.
The state brought forward multiple eyewitnesses to explain to the jury what they believe happened on July 29th, 2016.
Cameron Williams, the Assistant District Attorney, read a statement made by an eyewitness the night of the shooting.
It read: "Do you know who was in the white car?" An officer asked.
"I don't know, because I didn't really pay, you know what I'm saying? Ain't nobody really pay attention, you know what I'm saying? The car...the windows were tinted," a witness said.
Nixon's girlfriend at the time was also brought to the stand. It was her white Dodge Challenger that Nixon drove to JJ's Lounge.
"Was it unusual for him or you to have the vehicle and be out with it?" Defense Attorney, Bill Speek asked.
The white Dodge Challenger was washed the morning after the shooting. The defense argued Nixon's girlfriend was leaving for a girl's birthday weekend and showed multiple pictures of the various times she washed her car in the past.
"These are pictures of you having your car cleaned or people cleaning your car. It's not unusual for you to have your car cleaned is it?" Speek asked.
One hour of surveillance video was later presented and showed the white Dodge Challenger arriving at the scene and the moment of the shooting. Expert witnesses were brought to the stand to explain gunshot residue, GSR, and how it's evaluated in a homicide investigation.
A Retired TBI crime lab microanalysis expert was asked by AnCharlene Davis about the GSR evidence he analyzed.
"Did you then analyze the GSR from the vehicle? The collection process on vehicles is very similar to what you demonstrated on hands?"
"Yes, ma'am. You're not testing a hand you're testing a thing and an area in a car," Agent Davis replied.
GSR was found on the interior door of the car but not on Nixon's hands when tested.
Defense Attorney, Jonathan Turner, cross-examined Agent Davis asking, "You found no gunshot particles on Mr. Nixon's kit, the kit that was taken from his hands?
He replied, "I did not."
The defense called their expert GSR witness to testify and he said from the evidence he reviewed, there is no way a gun was shot from Nixon's car.
The state and defense rested after Jarvis took the stand on Friday.
The jury ultimately found Nixon not guilty on all charges.
"What he's been through for the last six years has been extremely difficult for him and his family and uh, he has an opportunity now to go forward with this behind him and we are just hoping the best for him and his family," Speek said.
Jeremy Clark's family responded to the verdict with a statement stating:
"Naturally, we are not pleased with the outcome of the verdict but we are very grateful for the hard work of the District Attorney's office.
We did not get justice for Jeremy, but we will move forward in peace and continue to celebrate the life of our dear loved one, whose life ended way too soon to such a senseless act of violence."