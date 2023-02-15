Many communities saw rolling blackouts after TVA demanded a power load reduction. Powell’s resolution will continue in its process, in hopes of making it to the Governor’s desk.
HJR 0135: “General Assembly, Statement of Intent or Position- Requests TVA to address energy issues as they pertain to winter weather events in order to avoid rolling blackouts and power outages.”
Following the winter storm, TVA announced a launch of investigations to find out what went wrong. Since then, they have organized a Blue-Ribbon Panel, and have released their findings in their internal investigations to the public.
“We will no longer just rely upon the goodwill of TVA to say that they can meet our demands,” says Powell. “We want to send a message that says we're asking you to take action to fix this because we're counting on you as a state and we rely upon you as a state for energy.”
Powell says investments need to be made today to protect the power grid. He says with areas like Chattanooga and Nashville consistently growing, TVA needs to be prepared for more stress on the grid. He’s calling for sufficient energy to meet demands, especially with severe weather.
“We need to make sure that we're making the investments now to protect Tennesseans down the line,” says Powell. “We continue to prosper.”
He says those in his district are looking to him to hold TVA accountable. He says he has heard from many people that they lost major appliances to the outage. He mentions a hospital lost a boiler.
“We have Tennesseans that have severe economic loss,” Powell says.
TVA did not want to be interviewed at this time, but they provided this statement:
“TVA is conducting a comprehensive review to understand what happened and why, and actions we can take in the near, medium, and long-term to be better positioned to respond to extreme events in the future. As part of this effort, we are:
• Engaging industry experts and customers for input and feedback
• Incorporating independent review through our Blue Ribbon Panel
• Sharing results of this review and progress as part of our commitment to transparency
TVA is relentlessly focused on continuous improvement and to taking the time needed to get this right. We want to know every lesson that can be learned and are already taking preventative, proactive steps to improve. Since the storm, TVA employees identified and completed over 200 near-term actions to improve resilience and performance in advance of the next event.”