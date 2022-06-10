Supply chain problems and inflation have hit virtually all consumer goods, but women who menstruate are now facing an added strain as a shortage of period products hits the United States.

Top retailers and manufacturers acknowledged the shortages this week, confirming complaints that have been circulating on social media for months. The issue garnered national attention this week after an article in Time called the dearth of tampons and pads the shortage "no one is talking about."
 
"I haven't seen any products in stores for months," one user posted on Reddit. "I've been ordering my tampons on Amazon and have been getting price gouged."
 
Tampon prices are up significantly — nearly 10% from a year ago, according to Bloomberg. But an Amazon spokesperson denied rumors of price gouging, saying its policies "help ensure sellers are pricing their products competitively," and that the company actively monitors pricing and removes offers that violate its fair pricing policy.

Tags

Recommended for you