St. Patrick's Day can be all about celebrating Irish culture with green beer at busy bars but days like today could become a trigger for the sober community.
"If you do have to go into something where there is going to be alcohol involved, have a plan. have a plan to get out. Have a buddy take somebody that understands what's going on, have a safe word...I need to get out of here. Know what to do. make a plan," Debbie Loudermilk, the Director of Outpatient Services at Cadas said.
Her goal is to help teach sobriety and make it a daily routine so holidays don't impact people struggling with addiction. Loudermilk said staying out of situations that heighten triggers is key and focusing on meetings could be helpful.
"If you struggle with addiction, find those recovery meetings and plug into those, attend those, maybe attend a couple today," She said.
With all of the outdoor activities, the Scenic City offers there are many other options to celebrate the holiday. Loudermilk said a great alternative to bars and restaurants is learning the history of the day.
"I think it's important to remember...St. Patrick's Day, I mean research it find something out about St. Patrick's Day that doesn't involve alcohol or doesn't involve drinking it's not all about that. It's about understanding what this represents and really trying to lean into that a little bit," She said.
Ross Martin, The Manager of Oasis Halfway House at Cadas said after recovery the group of people a person spends time with is crucial. If those groups are already established, holidays like St. Patrick's Day will be spent with likeminded sober individuals.
"The recovery community in Chattanooga has a ...there's a lot of people in our community and they will support people that are trying to make the effort you know to stay sober," He said.
Directors encourage the community to make smart decisions today and every day. Be safe out there.