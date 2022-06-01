It was a great week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley.
However, one Cleveland restaurant and Dalton hotel pool failed their inspections.
Steamboys on Paul Huff Parkway scored a 68 and the pool at Best Western Plus Dalton on College Drive scored a 64.
In Cleveland, the inspector noticed a large gap below the backdoor and there was not a "no smoking" sign by it.
There were no paper towels in the men's bathroom and no soap in the women's bathroom.
The noodles were cooling for 17 hours in large plastic containers wrapped with plastic. 30 pounds of noodles had to be thrown away.
Dumplings were not dated correctly according to the inspector.
The manager was unable to answer temperature related questions and allergy information.
The inspector reminded the restaurant of the food safety training available in Bradley County.
In Dalton, the inspector didn't see any appropriate lifesaving equipment.
There were no skimmers at the pool.
A "3 ft." depth marker was missing from the pool by the steps according to the inspector.
In the bathroom, the floor drain was missing a cover.
The inspector noted there was not the appropriate chlorine test kit on-site.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Frazier Five & Dime 16 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 El Maguey #5 9203 Lee Highway Suite 2 Ooltewah, TN
- 96 El Maguey #5 9203 Lee Highway Suite 2 Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse 5425 Highway 153 Suite 165 Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 90 Buffet King 5230 C Highway 153 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Tony’s Pasta Shop 212 High Street Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Moccasin Bend Golf Club, LLC 381 Moccasin Bend Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Off the Grill Express 4848 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 98 Jersey’s Mike’s 5975 Elementary Way Suite 103 Ooltewah, TN
- 95 Starbucks 6053 Artesian Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Super 8 Motel Outdoor Pool 20 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Sports Barn North Pool 1790 Hamil Road Hixson, TN
- 93 Days Inn 2350 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn 2232 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sports Barn North Spa 1790 Hamil Road Hixson, TN
- 100 The Learning Center @ First Cumberland 1505 N Moore Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse Lounge 5425 Highway 153 Suite 165 Hixson, TN
- 100 Dinner on the Diner 4119 Cromwell Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Typhoon of Tokyo 3953 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 80 Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse 5425 Highway 153 Suite 165 Hixson, TN
- 92 Sonic SRI #3470 3907 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Days Inn 2350 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Abuelitas Seasons 2193 Park Drive #2 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Snowie Chatt 9702 Cloverleaf Place Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Memphis Street BBQ 5722 Main Street Collegedale, TN
- 100 Sleepy Sloth Café 305 Northgate Mall Drive Suite E0010 Hixson, TN
- 100 Bonjour Sucre 45 E Main Street Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 TN Valley RR Museum Camp 4119 Cromwell Road Chattanooga, TN
- 89 Jersey Mike’s 5510 Highway 153 Suite 124 Hixson, TN
- 98 St. Elmo Fire Hall 4501 St. Elmo Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Marriott Downtown 2 Carter Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Hampton Inn Pool 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Towne Place Suites 7010 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Holiday Inn Express Spa 6274 Artesian Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Therapy 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express Pool 6274 Artesian Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Hilton Garden Inn 2343 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn Outdoor Pool 74 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 YMCA North River Lap Pool 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Armando’s 7330 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Tacos El Cunao 5813 Lee Highway Suite 4 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Off the Farm Bar-B-Que Mobile 106 Karen Drive Suite A Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 La Cabriole 1341 Burgess Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 China Experience 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Unit 306 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Spare Time Lounge 5530 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Brainerd Rec Center 1010 Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Sonesta Select Chattanooga Hotel 2210 Bams Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Jungle Town 7531 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Marriott Downtown 2 Carter Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bela Lisboa 417 Frazier Avenue Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dwartha’s Helping Hands Childcare Center 105 N Lovell Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Super Pho & Grill 7003 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Spare Time 5530 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Burger King #3351 676 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Zaxby’s #66104 9347 Springfield Road Soddy Daisy, TN
- 94 Ricko’s Pizzeria & Italian Cuisine 3399 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 The Honest Pint 35 Patten Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Red Lobster #0883 2200 Bams Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Greg’s Sandwich Works 6337 East Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 83 The Spot of Chattanooga 1800 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Hunan Wok I 2201 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Davis Wayne’s 9454 Bradmore Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Avondale Early Head Start 2302 Ocoee Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 McDonald’s 2017 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Honest Pint Bar 35 Patten Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Davis Wayne’s Bar 9454 Bradmore Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Red Lobster Lounge #0883 2200 Bams Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Avondale Head Start 2302 Ocoee Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ooltewah Kettle Corn & Concessions 9837 Ooltewah Georgetown Road Ooltewah, TN
- 99 Camp Jordan Arena 323 Camp Jordan Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Camp Jordan Concessions Soccer 323 Camp Jordan Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hibachi Express 7401 E Brainerd Road Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Smoothie King 594 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Camp Jordan Concessions Quad 323 Camp Jordan Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 83 University Pizza & Deli 430 Vine Street Suite A Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Songbirds 35 Station Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Super 8 Breakfast 7024 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 96 Tinsley Park Pool Kenneth Tinsley Park Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 89 Douglas Inn & Suites 2600 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 68 Steamboys 674 NW Paul Huff Parkway 402 Cleveland, TN
- 98 El Cazador 2299 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 96 Gyspy Rose 1682 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Douglas Inn Breakfast 2600 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Townhouse Bake Shop 2524 Keith Street NW Suite 5 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Fork and Spoon at Library 795 Church Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 100 Kona Ice #3 3925 Adkisson Drive Suite 3614 Cleveland, TN
- 98 Chicken Salad Chick 250 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 100 Impressions 840 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN
- 99 Southside Nutrition 2189 APD 40 Suite 1 Cleveland, TN
- 99 Buffalo Wild Wings #340 Bar 625 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Sno- Biz Springplace Road Cleveland, TN
- 96 Cleveland Skate Place 2100 Candies Lane NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 McDonald’s #11560 4500 N Lee Highway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 87 Café Roma 220 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Stack Southern Bistro 166 1st Street NE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Big Tom’s Backyard Grill 88 Mouse Creek Road NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Raider Pool 350 Central Avenue Cleveland, TN
- 92 Hampton Inn 4355 Frontage Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Big Tom’s Backyard Bar 88 Mouse Creek Road NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 91 The Gondolier Pizza 3300 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
Catoosa County
- 100 Catering by Alan 146 Hunt Drive Rossville, GA
- 100 Battlefield Golf Club 285 Cannon Drive Ringgold, GA
- 100 Lake Winnie Water Park (River/Slides) 1730 Lakeview Drive Rossville, GA
- 100 Lake Winnie Water Park (Kiddie Pool) 1730 Lakeview Drive Rossville, GA
- 100 Lake Winnie Water Park (Waterworks) 1730 Lakeview Drive Rossville, GA
- 100 Lake Winnie Water Park (Winnie 500 Slide) 1730 Lakeview Drive Rossville, GA
- 100 Kona Ice (Base of Operation) 46 Zackery Lane Rossville, GA
- 100 Lake Winnie Water Park (Water Park Cafe) 1730 Lakeview Drive Rossville, GA
- 100 Kona Ice (Catoosa Pull Behind Trailer) 46 Zackery Lane Rossville, GA
- 100 City of Fort Oglethorpe – Swimming Pool 19 Norris Street Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 City of Fort Oglethorpe – Wading Pool 19 Norris Street Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
- 100 Scenic View Log Cabins 177 Scenic View Lane Trenton, GA
- 100 Homeharvest Retreat LLC 1047 Grant Road Trenton, GA
- 100 On the Rocks 5811 Scenic Highway Rising Fawn, GA
- 100 Trenton – City Pool 103 Price Street Trenton, GA
Murray County
- 91 Domino’s Pizza 3551 Highway 411 North Chatsworth, GA
- 79 Los Magueys 3359 Highway 411 North Chatsworth, GA
- 100 411 River Rest Campground 10600 Highway 411 South Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 100 The Garden Walk Bed and Breakfast 1206 Lula Lake Road Lookout Mountain, GA
- 100 Chanticleer Inn 1300 Mocking Bird Lane Lookout Mountain, GA
- 91 Wardlaw’s Lucky Eye Q 103 N Chattanooga Street LaFayette, GA
- 96 Chinese #1 2577 Highway 27 LaFayette, GA
- 100 City of LaFayette Fountain 639 S Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Camp Lookout Pool 3130 Highway 157 Rising Fawn, GA
- 100 Camp Lookout Pool, Inc. 3130 Highway 157 Rising Fawn, GA
- 100 Camp Woodmont 381 Moonlight Drive Cloudland, GA
- 100 Camp Woodmont Pool 381 Moonlight Drive Cloudland, GA
Whitfield County
- 92 Baymont Inn & Suites 2106 Chattanooga Road Dalton, GA
- 64 Best Western Plus Dalton 715 College Drive Dalton, GA
- 100 Dalton Golf & Country Club Snack Bar 333 Country Club Way Dalton, GA
- 100 Zaxby’s of Dalton 2710 Airport Road Dalton, GA
- 100 Dalton Parks & Rec. Department – James Brown Center 904 Civic Drive Dalton, GA
- 100 Dalton Parks & Rec. Department – James Brown Center (Wading Pool) 904 Civic Drive Dalton, GA
- 99 Taqueria El Rey #3 801 E Walnut Avenue Suite C-D-E Dalton, GA