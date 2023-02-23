Ken Parks spends his retirement days on his backyard farm.
Every day, he's surrounded by dozens of his feathered friends, who support him just as much as he supports them.
It's where he and his wife, Angie, get everything they need these days: Vegetables, fresh honey and farm fresh eggs.
They sell them to family and friends, since they're hens typically lay about three dozen a day at their peak in the summer, way more than they could ever eat for themselves.
"There is a major difference," he said. "These eggs are creamier and fresher."
They've found it's much more cost-effective, too. In the winter, they spend about $30 per month on chicken feed. But come spring, their hens get everything they need for no cost at all - they eat frogs, bugs, and anything else they can get in their free range.
"The cost is minimal and we happen to make money," she said.
The Parks started their farm ten years ago, long before inflation rates led hundreds to follow suit.
Eggs saw the single largest spike in cost than any other household good, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The cost of eggs rose 70% in the last year to an average of about $4.25 per carton.
It's leaving a huge demand for chicks, in the hope to cut costs in getting protein.
But the cost benefit was just a nice bonus for the Parks.
"When Angie and I asked 'okay, what are we going to do?'" Parks remembered. "'How can we make the property pay for itself?' Well, this is one way."
At their peak, Parks said his chickens can easily save him $400 per month, far surpassing the money he put into them in the summer.
Parks sells his eggs for $5 per carton, just $.75 more than the average.
"For us, and for people who are really interested, whether it's bees, or it's chickens, or whatever. it's just the joy of doing it," said Parks.