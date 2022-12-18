There's a new campaign called #BETHEGIFT. It's an initiative created by Tennessee donor services to raise awareness about tissue and organ donations.
Making the decision to donate a loved-one's organ is usually not the first thought that crosses a mind after someone passes.
Edward Dell, brother of Africa Humphrey, died in 2015.
"Unfortunately that morning it was 5 o'clock in the morning," Humphrey said. "He was walking to work and a drunk driver ran up on the sidewalk and killed him.
"No he did not have the heart symbol on his drivers license, you know saying he wanted to be an organ donor, he was just that type of person," she added.
After being told by doctors Edwards would not make it. Humphrey says she was prepared to answer the call to donate his organs.
"We went through the process of what organs would be donated." she added. "How they would be recovered."
She says doctors exhausted every effort.
"The team who recovers the organs and the medical team that will be caring for you are totally separate with different interests. The medical team is there to save life," she said.
Before the surgery, an intimate moment was given between the surgeon and donor as doctors painted a picture of Edward Dell and the life he lived.
"That was very important to us and it made us feel like we were honoring my brother as well," she expressed.
A letter through the mail would later reveal how Humphrey's brother helped a man in need of new kidneys.
The ultimate gift that would provide him a second chance at life.
"He could now play with his grand children, instead of going to dialysis, or just not feeling well."
A priceless gift that no one will ever exchange.
"Honestly it was a little scary because you're coming to terms that your loved-one is not going to be here anymore. After that we felt supported and cared for."
The Tennessee donor organization is encouraging everyone to put on a big red bow this holiday season.
Click here to get your own Big Red Bow to celebrate a gift that never goes out of style – YOU! Together, we can save more lives.