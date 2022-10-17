A permit is now required to burn debris in Tennessee.
"Burning without a permit is a class C misdemeanor punishable up to 30 days in jail or a fine," Robin Bible, Fire Program Specialist, Tennessee Division of Forestry said.
The burning season started Saturday, October 15th. Permits can be obtained online.
Bible said the best way to stay safe during a planned and controlled burn is to be prepared.
"Have tools available...have a source of water available... if you need to extinguish it and keeping your burn pile small is probably one of the safest things that you can do," he said.
It is a requirement to monitor your burn until it's completely out.
"Individuals are legally required to stay with their fire until extinguished. A lot of time we will have people that think well, the fire is out, they leave it, and then the wind comes up...it blows out and gets away from them," Bible said.
Permits help the fire department determine which fires are controlled burns versus wildfires. Three-quarters of wildfires they see a year are related to debris burning and officials say it's imperative to take precautions.
"Making sure that you notify your neighbors, make sure you're familiar with the local restrictions on burning that is currently in place, don't burn on windy days - that's one of our major issues when a fire can get away from you very quickly," Bible said.
The permit requirement will remain in effect through May 15th, 2023.
More information on how to obtain a burn permit and if one is required in your specific area click here.