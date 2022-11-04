It's no secret that staffing shortages have plagued the post-pandemic recovery, and now experts are warning a shortage in pharmaceutical workers could affect your ability to get a flu or COVID shot.
It's largely being blamed on worsening working conditions and lower payment-reimbursement rates.
"I'd say a lot of pharmacies can feel like they're at a breaking point," said Anthony Pudlo, the executive director for the Tennessee Pharmacist Association. "I would even say some of this was pre-pandemic. There was a growing dissatisfaction with some aspects of the workplace."
Community pharmacies cover most of their expenses through reimbursements from insurance companies and state and federal governments. But hose rates have dropped by as much as 25% in some areas.
"It's a time for innovation in the profession," said Pudlo. "It's a time for pharmacies to rethink and look at enhancements to the way they provide efficiency and patient safety in the workplaces."
It's making it harder for pharmacies to fill patient needs.
The CDC reports distributions of flu shots have lagged the last two years, despite an increased interest in the shot that's been partially-fueled by the pandemic.
"Most healthcare providers are having to spend a little bit more time," said Pudlo. "There's a more educated public that's asking questions, really good questions. It's more than just 'hey, I'm here to get my flu shot, stick a needle in my arm.' There are actually some really thorough conversations."