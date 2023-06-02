Chattanooga's original music festival is turning 40 this year.
Riverbend Festival, or Riverbend, named for the bend in the Tennessee River by locals, began in June of 1982 as a five-night festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
After missing a year due to the pandemic, the festival is celebrating 40 years of music in 2023!
The annual festival has evolved into three nights, and ranks in the top 10% of all American festivals.
A wide variety of performers covering almost every music genre entertain the crowd on three stages set along the backdrop of the Tennessee River at Ross’s Landing, also known as the Scenic City’s front porch.
THE START (1898 until the early 1900s)
The roots of the Riverbend Festival go back more than a century. From 1898 until the early 1900s, Chattanooga hosted an annual week-long spring festival with concerts, parades, bicycle races, flower shows and coronations of kings and queens. Much of the carnival portion was held at Midway on 11th Street.
Each year's festival was a little different, but they all began with the arrival of a prominent Chattanoogan concealed by a mask and disguised as Baldur, the Norwegian god of Spring, who arrived at the waterfront and rode on a float to Fountain Square, where he was welcomed by the mayor and other city officials.
NATIONAL FOLK FESTIVAL (spring of 1935)
WEEKEND ART FESTIVALS (from the 1950s until 1972)
WORKSHOPS + THE LYNDHURST FOUNDATION (mid and late 1970s)
Financial help from the Lyndhurst Foundation was the driving force behind the first Riverbend Festival.
FIRST RIVERBEND FESTIVAL (August 1982)
The first Riverbend was held at several downtown locations, including a chamber music concert at the Tivoli Theatre, a hot-air balloon launched from Vine Street and carrying a brass trio, and a children's film festival at the old Kirkman High School. Some events were ticketed, but most were free.
It can be argued that the first Riverbend set the stage for the city's renaissance, which included the opening of the Tennessee Aquarium in 1992 and the 21st Century Waterfront project - which transformed Ross's Landing into a year-round destination for locals and tourists in 2005.
