A more enriching wait is on display for customers at an East Brainerd car care center.
Local photography is taking over the wall at Blackwell Automotive in East Brainerd. Curator, Milton McClain, for the Gallery at Blackwell tells Local 3 News this is a wonderful collaboration.
"This gallery came about a dozen years ago in an agreement we have with the Blackwells. They wanted to have a display area fitting for their clientele here," McClain said.
The photos on display are rotated four times a year and they just unveiled the summer collection last week.
"We're glad for anybody to come in, visit, see them. The pictures are for sale provided by members of the Photographic Society of Chattanooga," He said.
Charted in 1952, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga is the oldest continuous existing photographic camera club in Tennessee. They provide workshops,
field trips, and boot camps for photography artists to learn and improve their skills.
"This is an open display for members to provide pictures to display works or projects they're involved with.
We are pleased to see a lot of great quality work come in," He said.
Customers at the service center can enjoy the photos in the collections and can buy them too. Many of the pictures are of local areas and
wildlife. Milton said he loves photography art and being a part of a non-profit organization.
"I started when I was in high school, and just had a personal interest in photography. Most of it has been family and travel-oriented when I retired from my full-time job...I decided to become active in the Photographic Society," He said.
The official opening reception will be Tuesday, August 26th at The Gallery. It will be open to the public for an evening of viewing and appetizers.