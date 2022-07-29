A normal round of golf is playing eighteen holes but one local PGA Professional is going above and beyond for the military community.
On par is an understatement when it comes to Jeff Craig, who is playing one hundred and eight holes to support veterans and military families.
"Just giving back to the veterans who have given so much. I mean I can stand here on the golf course every day and take care of people, so we said heck, let's help out. I've got family members that have served and this is about the best way I know how to give back and support what they've given us so much," Jeff Craig, PGA Head Golf Professional at WindStone Golf Club said.
He is going full swing ahead on Labor Day weekend to raise money for military families with the organization, Folds of Honor, which provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled servicemembers. This is the third year he has supported the cause and hopes it's the biggest one yet.
"In my third round, we'll actually bring the veterans out. We did this last year where veterans can come out and play with us in our third round. We had about ten veterans. Half of them played the front nine with me and half of them played the back nine and really just slowed the pace down and we got to talk and listen to some of their stories which is very touching and very honored that they would share some of the things that they would share with us," He said.
According to The Department of Defense, there are more than one and half million military children in the US.
Craig said this is the least he can do for families who sacrifice so much.
"I have a pretty great office. I mean if you look behind us, this is my office every day, I have
great members around me so it's pretty good," He said.
Forty-thousand dollars was raised for the cause over the last two years. Craig and the WindStone Golf Club are hoping to raise twenty-five thousand this year
that would provide five scholarships to veteran families. He hopes members and the community come out in full force to support the cause.
"Just to keep giving back for families that have sacrificed so much for us and making sure
we give back for what they've given us. That's the big thing," He said.
The event at WindStone Golf Club will take place on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend.
If you would like more information and to support the cause click here.