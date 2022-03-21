When Tayler Oakes, a nursing graduate from Chattanooga State Community College and former nurse at Children's at Erlanger, heard Ukraine was under attack, she had to get involved and help. She is a volunteer with the organization Global Response Management and has worked in Europe's largest refugee camps and at the Mexico border.
"It's just the nature of a nurse. We're called to help people in any opportunity we can. Um, so I have found myself doing a lot of aid work and medical aid but people are suffering all over and need help and that's what nurses are for," Oakes said.
Global Response Management, GRS, is a veteran-founded and veteran-led organization. They use military-style operations and military experts determine what areas are safe to deploy their volunteers to. Those volunteers bring medical assistance to places in need like Ukraine.
"They reached out hey, our initial response team is on the ground in Ukraine we are building our roster can you go...and I said yes, absolutely," She said.
Oakes is on standby waiting for the call that could come any day now. She has been through extensive training taking courses supplied by the United Nations to provide aid to disaster areas and other courses through FEMA to figure out logistics and communication in a disaster response situation. She hopes to alleviate some of the suffering in Ukraine and save some lives.
"I'm a little anxious...especially with the concept of the unknown, um, I'm not scared enough that I wouldn't do it but yea, I'm a little scared, and anxious," She said.
Oakes said her mother knew she would take the leap and go to Ukraine as soon as she was requested. Her friends and family say they are inspired by her but naturally, they worry about the work she does. She said her faith gets her through.
"I think a lot of it is my faith and I think that's why I'm compelled to go there. There are very few people that are willing to do this work and I'm one of them and it's really important so I just try to focus on the good I can do, um yea because we just that's just the concept of humanity you know? We need to help each other while we are here," She said.
She encourages the community to volunteer with the Global Response Management Team and donate inside the Local 3 app.