Parents have the option to allow their children to fly alone through an Unaccompanied Minor flying program on many airlines.
One local mother had a scare when the airline called her and told her, her child was missing.
"These things can happen when they shouldn't, even when you're trusting your kid to an airline who has a policy about unaccompanied minors and you feel like you can trust that, you need to make sure they know what to do in a situation like this because we never imagined that this would ever happen,” Monica Gilliam, mother of a 12-year-old daughter on American Airlines flight said.
She booked her daughter, Kimber, on an American Airlines flight from Chattanooga to Miami as an unaccompanied minor to visit her father for The 4th of July weekend. This program requires flight attendants to escort minor passengers flying along on and off of the plane to their guardian or assigned person at their destination.
"She said that they just waived to her. Normally, she's the last one off the plane,” She said.
Kimber was alone for fifty minutes when a supervisor finally contacted Monica and told her, her daughter was missing.
"I was so angry and emotional, and I was crying as soon as he said that... my phone rang and it was the manager for American Airlines in Miami and that's when he said...your child is missing, we're trying to find her, we've shut down the terminal and suspended the attendant,” She said.
Her daughter reached her father in the meantime, but since her flight was early, he wasn’t at the gate yet and the flight attendant let her off of the plane without an adult present.
"She said she didn't know what to do so she just kept walking. They were telling me bye. So she assumed with them being adults that were in charge of her telling her it's ok to go you should go,” She said.
Kimber’s father was eventually able to help her navigate the airport by reading the signs to find him.
It was an emotional process and the airline reached out to her the following week to apologize. They offered free flights, limo service to the airport for future trips, and VIP services.
Monica told Local 3 news she will not be using anything they offered.
"Since then, they have called to apologize, and um, I won't be flying with them so I don't need the flights,” She said.
Local 3 News reached out to the same customer relations representative that contacted Monica for a comment and we did not receive a callback.
Monica hopes this situation will help parents with children flying in this program to navigate and avoid a situation like this in the future.