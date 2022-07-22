After a local fisherman fell from a roof during a construction project, the fishing community raised money to support him.
Local 3 News sat down with Caleb Bell and his family for an update.
"I'm feeling really good. You know every day I'm feeling a lot better. I've got her taking care of me I can't do much of anything but she's been doing a really good job taking care of me," Caleb Bell, a Hixson resident, and a local fisherman said.
His injuries were severe after the accident and local tackle shops came together to support him donating a percentage of their sale to his family, declaring
"Caleb Bell Day".
He and his wife, Bekah Bell, say the strength of their community, their strength together, and their laughter is helping them through.
"You just have to laugh I think, you just have to just make light of it. The other day at 4 am he started to drift off of his pillow and he was falling over so we just started singing Gravity by John Mayer...you just have to make the best of it," Bekah said.
He gained notoriety on YouTube for sharing his coveted fishing tip videos. Local tackle shops said they always see him in their stores and
he always helps them out.
"The fishing community around here is pretty tight anyway. we have all kinds of Facebook forums and stuff like that and we get on and bicker back and forth and stuff like that, but at the end of the day no matter what, we come together for one of our own," He said.
The way they're giving back to him during this time means everything to him.
"These folks that are really coming out to lend us a hand right now, they're people that I've fished with for a long time or they're people I've seen at the boat ramp one time or somebody that just watched one of my videos...one time, that you've never even met, a lot of these folks I've never even met and it's just amazing to see," He said.
The support they have received, even if it's just a small donation, they said has been so helpful.
"I only have 10 dollars to give. Well, that's fine that helped pay my parking in and out of the hospital. Anything that people had to give and are giving - even those small gifts make a really big impact," Bekah said.
The donations are helpful but Caleb said the encouragement is helping his recovery so much.
"The encouragement that I'm getting really when I'm in a lot of pain or I'm going through physical therapy, when somethings not working the way it's supposed to, it gives me that extra push to get through there," He said.
If you are a local fisherman or would like to support, you can visit the GoFundMe page here.