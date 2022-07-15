The Fishing community in the area is like a family to many residents who take their talents to the water. After a local fisherman's severe injury, the fishing community rallied together to support him right here in town.
"People from all over the area came out supporting him. Here at Jack's Bait and Tackle, Fish Tails up in Cleveland, Dayton Boat Dock, Shady Grove Marina in Soddy Creek, Hog Farmer Bait Company all of them joined in and raised a lot of money for him," Greg Worsham, Co-Owner of Talkin' Tackle Outfitter and Lodge in Hixson said.
Caleb rose to notoriety among fishermen nationally after sharing his coveted fishing secrets on YouTube.
"He helps people out. If people have questions, people recognize him from him videos he walks around in there and picks out tackle... tells people what he would do to catch fish. he's just really helpful and a really nice guy. Never met a stranger. Everybody likes him," He said.
But that help took a pause when Caleb fell off of a roof during a construction project on July 1st.
He fractured his left arm, broke his right femur, and his left leg was broken too resulting in major surgery.
"His wife was doing updates on Facebook and we were just trying to figure out what we can do so Shawn actually thought it would be a good idea if we donated a percentage of our sales to his family," He said.
Local tackle shop owners say offering a percentage of their sales on, Caleb Bell Day, to his family was the least they could do after he always did
so much for them.
"He's just a helpful guy. I mean he's come in here. I've been in here working and I've heard something on the roof and he's just up here fixing our roof because he noticed there is some damage...he didn't tell me he was doing it ...I just walk outside and there's a ladder and he's up there working in the rain,"
He said.
Talkin Tackle raised over twelve hundred dollars to support The Bell family and some people have just donated too.
Some tackle shops are continuing to donate a part of their sales to his family. They have started a GoFundMe page.
"With donations and sales, a lot of people just came in and just donated. Just gave cash and we wrote them a check," He said.
Bell has two children and his wife is a local school teacher. They say they are so grateful for the help of the community.
"I have grown up fishing Lake Chickamauga, and I know that our fishing community is the best. Time and time again, the fishing community shows up for one of their own, whether it’s by monetary donation, delivering meals, mowing the grass, benefit tournaments, raffle giveaways, or just sending an encouraging text with a picture of a big fish attached. These people are generous with whatever special talents they have.
I am so humbled by the outpouring of support and love from the small local businesses that joined together. Please remember to shop local, you never know whose life you may change. Thank you." ~ Caleb Bell / BassQuest
If you are a local fisherman or would like to help, you can visit their GoFundMe page here.