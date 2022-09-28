It's not rare for a pair of first responders to have a tight bond, but a officer-firefighter duo in Cleveland, TN likely have a connection that's stronger than most.
Travis and Jordan Graig have been on the frontlines together for six months now. The father-daughter duo said it was a natural call for Jordan, 21, to follow in her father's footsteps.
"I knew she could do it," said Travis, who is going into his 25th year as a Cleveland Police officer. "She has the right mentality and the right work ethic."
He's set the example for Jordan her whole life. They often train together as workout partners, keeping him in shape and getting her to the point she could battle fires, herself.
"I definitely understand the demands sacrifices of this job," said Jordan. "I couldn't think of a job that I would rather do."
She officially joined the Cleveland Fire Department as a firefighter in March. She was only the second woman to do so.
"Everything just makes sense to me, the way the job works," said Jordan.
"That's how I was raised."
It makes sense because the full Graig family is filled with first responders. Travis' wife is a nurse and his oldest daughter is in her final semester to become one, too. Travis said he's hoping his 11-year-old daughter will follow their footsteps.
"Sometimes it's a challenge trying to get everybody together on a holiday or a day everybody wants to do something," said Travis.
The Graigs responded to their first active house fire together earlier this month. They didn't know they were both responding until they caught eyes, bringing some relief to Jordan. It was her first fully-involved house fire.
"It was a proud dad moment," said Travis. "Especially the part where I saw her go up the ladder on the ladder truck and then go across the peak of the roof as the house was actively on fire."
He said worry never really crossed his mind about her career choice until that moment, when it became a little more real for him.
When the job was done, they took a photo so they could remember that special father-daughter moment.
"It's nice to have that," said Jordan. "We'll have that forever and I'm thankful that we have that picture."