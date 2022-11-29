A Marion County couple is thankful to be reconnected with their dog that went missing on a cliff.
Their dog Olive spent two nights in temperatures that were in 20s.
The dog suffered a bruised liver and her eye was punctured.
Janice Kindred said her two dogs Olive and Reyburn were let out to use the restroom the evening of November 15 without their electric collars that were charging at the time.
Minutes later Reyburn returned, but without Olive.
After an hour Kindred and her husband got worried, so they went out to search, but had no luck.
“I spent the night on the couch waiting for her to claw at the door and I didn't hear anything all night long. I was sick to my stomach,” Kindred said.
The next morning, Kindred's husband was able to find a bloodhound to help track down Olive.
“He went down some gullies on the other side and then circled around a house that was being constructed, which would make sense because they kind of find places to go. Anyway, the last thing he indicated was that Olive went down the mountain in a rocky ravine,” Kindred said.
Kindred then turned to Facebook for help and a woman who lives below the mountain reached out saying she heard a dog barking all day.
That led Kindred to know where to search for day two and 30 people assisted.
After some time, one of the volunteers was able to ping Olive's location, which was about 30 feet down a 150 feet cliff.
Kindred then called Red Point Inn, a restaurant that specializes in equipment for climbing and caving.
“They represent a company called Petzl and that company had four people, four representatives out of Salt Lake City, Utah out here at Foster Falls replacing the things that climbers put their ropes on,” Kindred said.
On the third day, the group was able to come out and locate Olive.
Two of the guys went down and assisted Olive back up the cliff to safety.
“When I had my arms around her it was the best feeling in the world,” Kindred said. “It was one of the worst things I experienced in my life, that dog means so much to me. She is a companion, not just a pet."