The Tiny Tree drop-off deadline is this week for Children’s Hospital at Erlanger.
One local nine-year-old is sharing his story about receiving a Tiny Tree and encouraging others to do so.
“It made me feel happy and made me feel well taken care of,” nine-year-old, Tristan Bell said.
Bell spent December of 2019 recovering from surgery at the Children's Hospital at Erlanger.
The family shared in this difficult time but said the Tiny Tree program put them in the holiday spirit.
“As a mom, I’m thinking I have two days before Christmas Eve to put up a tree and all of these things, and then during our stay, they gave us a tiny tree and it was such a relief for me but it helped bring some magic to our room too,” Bekah Bell, Tristan’s mom said.
The entire family was there to support Tristan’s recovery.
“It was like Christmas joy in Tristan’s hospital bed," Shiloh, Tristan’s ten-year-old sister said.
“All of the toys, I mean he still has a couple of them that he got from the tree. All of the little toys on the tree and just the lights help distract him when he was recovering from something so major,” Bekah Bell said.
This year, the family is paying it forward and is encouraging the community to do the same.
“Our family decided instead of the adults exchanging gifts like we usually do, we’re going to donate tiny trees as a family,” She said.
Tiny Trees can be dropped off at the Children’s Hospital at Erlanger on December 8th and 9th.
For more information click here.