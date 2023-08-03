The last incident happened on Brainerd Road over the weekend. One person died.
"I just don't want to lose anybody, and we've lost so many people. I mean construction workers, you lose so many people from the same thing," said Sunny Evans.
Evans is a truck driver and says he sees many distracted while behind the wheel.
"You see so many wrecks and so many close calls. People running off the roads, barely missing everything just because of phones," said Evans.
According to the data we received from the Chattanooga Police Department, the majority of fatal accidents happened on or around interstates.
"I would say there is probably a little more signage that needs to be put up, especially if it's a high volume area and a lot of accidents are happening," said Joe Adamo.
The Chattanooga Police Department has been warning the community about the ongoing problem.
"This is one of those endeavors where we have to work together to prevent this from continuing to happen," said Chattanooga Assistant Police Chief Jerri Sutton.