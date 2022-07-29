A family friendly car show in Dalton turned into a dangerous situation after someone drove into a crowd of spectators sending several people to the hospital.
Bruce Frazier, Communications Director for the City of Dalton, said around 1:50 pm, the vehicle involved was being drove into the Dalton Convention Center to be auctioned off.
The driver some how lost control of the truck running directly into the audience. Seven people were injured and three of them were taken to the hospital.
The three patients were treated and have all been released. The Dalton Police Department is investigating the incident to determine how it happened, which Frazier said will likely take a few days.
Frazier mentioned police and EMS were inside the building when it happened playing a crucial role in saving a patient in danger.
“They were able to get to the most seriously injured patient with in seconds, one of our police officers was actually able to apply a tourniquet to his injuries which may end up being life saving,” said Frazier.
The event was canceled for the day after the incident but it will be back to the normal schedule Saturday.