More and more Tennessee hospitals are at an increasing risk of flatlining.
The industry has struggled to rebound from the strain put on them by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There are a lot of economic and supply and labor challenges," said Curtis Vann, senior vice president of federal relations for the Tennessee Hospital Association.
45% of hospitals across the state are at risk of closing, according to a report put out by the organization in February.
Part of the issue, Vann said, is federal Medicare reimbursements. It's something that has affected rural hospitals most. The Medicare Area Wage Index is used to calculate federal reimbursements for Medicare services. Most rural hospitals are not reimbursed at a rate that has helped to offset expenses.
"It's just a downward spiral," said Vann. "In terms of the money that you receive and then you're unable to pay your employees at the rate you need to retain them."
Nearly 60% of hospitals operated at a financial loss in 2022, according to the report.
The losses equaled 2.9%, about $500 million, according to the Tennessee Hospital Association.
40% of all rural hospitals in the state are at risk of closing soon, according to The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform.
"There's just not getting the reimbursement that you typically would," said Vann.
A bill sponsored by Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA) would increase rural hospital's Medicare Area Wage Index to .85, which would increase the amount hospitals are reimbursed through the federal Medicare program.
It could offset the rising operation costs rural hospitals have dealt with since the pandemic.
Hospitals across the state have seen $3.2 billion in operation cost increases since 2019, according to the Tennessee Hospital Association.
"There are just so many hospitals that are below the floor that that bill establishes," said Vann. "So that would provide some certainty."