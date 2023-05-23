Hadleigh is a student at Broadview Elementary. She retook the test on Monday and will review her results on Wednesday. Her grandmother, Cari Gowin, says she is confused how this could happen.
“My daughter called me up and said, ‘Hadleigh is going to have to redo 3rd grade,’” Gowin explains. “I said, ‘What are you talking about because she's smart. She's intelligent.’”
Gowin, who lives in Georgia, says she was not aware of the 3rd grade retention law until she learned the shocking news.
“How do you tell a honor student that you did everything you needed to do throughout the year. Now you got to stay home and go to summer school,” Gowin says.
She feels like the school year’s accomplishments and grades don’t matter, only the state’s standardized test.
“It doesn't make sense,” she says. “If us adults don't make sense of it, how are those kids going to make sense of it?”
Gowin says it’s important to reassure students during this time and to offer support. She says she wishes she knew about the new legislation sooner, so she could have been vocal about the issue.
“Everybody needs to speak up. Nothing is going to change as long as we all sit back and be quiet,” she says. “We need to get this out there and let them know that we've got to change this.”
Now, Hadleigh’s family is ready to appeal the test results and they are considering homeschooling.
“Hadleigh knows we're proud of her. She did what she needed to do to get through school. She passed. She made honor roll. She excelled,” Gowin says with a smile.
Gowin believes the test material should be publicized and hopes other parents will stand behind their students.
“We told her we’re going to fight for her,” Gowin says. “We’ll fight for her no matter what.”