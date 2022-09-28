It's been almost three years and people are still feeling the effects of the pandemic. COVID-19 has caused many to lose income and even their home.
To help keep people in their homes and assist them in their time of need, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs has introduced a new mortgage assistance program.
"We're very excited about this program because we know that some many families in need as a result of hardships that came as part of the pandemic that we're trying to come out of now," said Tonya Cureton Curry, Deputy Commissioner of Housing for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
Through the American Rescue Plan, Georgia was allocated $354 Million.
Curry said this money is available to help homeowners get current on their mortgage.
"We have expended about 30 million dollars so far and that has helped to keep 1,600 homeowners in their homes and so we obviously have a great deal of funding left and we encourage people to come access it."
Before you apply, Curry said there's a few things you need to qualify. First, you must be a Georgia homeowner.
"The funds are available to people who are behind on their mortgage, they had to have had some financial hardship. For example, maybe the had unexpected medical expenses, maybe they lost their job, maybe they got a job with a lesser income," she explained.
If those things apply to you, Curry said you should fill out the application.
"And once they get there and provide some of their basic information, then they would be asked to upload some of the documentation that supports their need for this program."
If you are approved, she said it can take up to 60 days for a check to show up at your mortgage lender.
"It is really once in a lifetime funding that has been made available and we really want homeowners to be made whole and be able to stay in their homes," she expressed.
You can access the portal to fill out the application by, clicking here.