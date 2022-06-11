Submit future weekend events here.
Hamilton County
- Nightfall | Friday, June 10 | 7 p.m. | Nightfall | The Nightfall Free Concert Series is held Friday night – rain or shine - in Miller Plaza & Park, downtown Chattanooga. Headlining acts begin at 8pm & opening acts starting at 7pm @ Miller Park | FREE
- Moonlight Mobile Nightfall Pop-Ups | Friday, June 10 | 6:30 p.m. | Nightfall | $10 Skate Rentals (18+ only) @ West Martin Luther King Boulevard | $10
- Brian Regan | Friday, June 10 | 7:30 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | Critics, fans and fellow comedians agree: Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country with Vanity Fair calling Brian, “The funniest stand-up alive,” and Entertainment Weekly calling him, “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.” @ Walker Theatre | $55-$65
- Patti LaBelle with Swayyvo | Saturday, June 11 | 7:30 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | Beautiful, simply does not describe the incomparable force known to the world as Patti LaBelle. As time continues to evolve, the soulful songbirds name has become synonymous with grace, style, elegance and class @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium | $54-$150
- Alien (Director’s Cut) | Saturday, June 11 | 7 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | In deep space, the crew of the commercial starship Nostromo is awakened from their cryo-sleep capsules halfway through their journey home to investigate a distress call from an alien vessel. The terror begins when the crew encounters a nest of eggs inside the alien ship @ Tivoli Theatre | $10-$12
- KZ106 Presents Little River Band with Randy Steele | Sunday, June 12 | 7:30 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | Little River Band are a rock band originally formed in Melbourne, Australia in March 1975. The band achieved commercial success in both Australia and the United States @ Walker Theatre | $55-$85
- To Kill A Mockingbird | Sunday, June 12 | 2 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | Scout Finch (Mary Badham), 6,and her older brother, Jem (Phillip Alford), live in sleepy Maycomb, Ala., spending much of their time with their friend Dill (John Megna) and spying on their reclusive and mysterious neighbor, Boo Radley (Robert Duvall). When Atticus (Gregory Peck), their widowed father and a respected lawyer, defends a black man named Tom Robinson (Brock Peters) against fabricated rape charges, the trial and tangent events expose the children to evils of racism and stereotyping @ Tivoli Theatre | $10-$12
- Opening Night: August Wilson's "Joe Turner's Come & Gone" | Friday, June 10 | 7 p.m. | Chatta Festival of Black Arts | Come experience the buzz of opening night! August Wilson’s brilliant drama “Joe Turner’s Come & Gone” will be produced by Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s Circle Theatre and hosted by The August Wilson Playmakers Festival (Chatta Festival of Black Arts & Ideas: Juneteenth) @ Chattanooga Theatre Center | $25
- Blink182 Tribute Blank281 | Friday, June 10 | 9 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | Blink182 Tribute Blank281 returns to Chattanooga this time with 90s tribute Stuck in the 90's at Wanderlinger Brewing Company with some new tunes and fun instore! @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company
- Lydia Popovich | Friday, June 10-Saturday, June 11 | 7:30 p.m., 9:45 p.m. | The Comedy Catch | Lydia Popovich originally hails from San Jose, CA. Lydia tours nationally and internationally having performed as far away as Singapore, Berlin and London. Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters once touched her arm and said, "Hey, you're pretty funny!" @ The Comedy Catch | $17-$19
- Landscape Painting Fundamentals | Saturday, June 11-Sunday, June 12 | 10 a.m. | Townsend Atelier | Back by popular demand! This two-day class will cover the fundamentals of landscape painting in oils including a focus of skyscape and clouds. The class will cover the concepts of color, color mixing, value, and design @ Townsend Atelier | $230
- Bubbles of Fun Run | Saturday, June 11 | 7 a.m. | Bubble Run | Two races will be offered - a one mile “Fun Run” for children and anyone not looking to time their run, and a timed 5K and 10K with medals awarded. Timed event registration includes a special t-shirt, medal, and donation to the foundation. Fun Run event registration includes a special t-shirt, and donation to the foundation @ Hubert Fry Center | $20-$40
- Music & Movies in Miller | Saturday, June 11 | 6 p.m. | River City Company | Each Saturday will feature a non-profit partner along with musical entertainment, oversized games, artist vendors, food trucks and a big screen movie under the stars! @ Miller Park | FREE
- Early Bird Hike | Saturday, June 11 | 8 a.m. | The Chattery | In this hike, you'll explore the language and communication styles of our avian friends. From tiny alarm calls to soaring hawk vocalizations, you will use your ears to explore nature in a wonderfully new way @ Sterchi Farm | Donations Suggested
- SheBop & the Pop Up Project Into the Wild | Saturday, June 11 | 11 a.m. | The Chattery | Bring the whole family to celebrate the completion of the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway with a She Bop Market & the Pop Up Project, surrounded by antique train cars @ Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum | FREE
- Shakey Graves | Saturday, June 11 | 6:30 p.m. | The Signal | The prehistory of Shakey Graves exists in two overstuffed folders. Inside them, artifacts document an immense era of anonymous DIY creativity, from 2007 through 2010 - the three years before Roll The Bones came out and changed his life @ The Signal | $27-$54
- Chattanooga FC Doubleheader | Saturday, June 11 | 4:30 p.m. | Chattanooga Football Club | The CFC Women Kickoff at 4:30 PM vs Alabama FC! The CFC Men kickoff is at 7:30 PM vs AC Syracuse! @ Finley Stadium | $7-$14
- Pick Up For A Pint | Saturday, June 11 | 10 a.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | Come help us pick up for a pint at Suck Creek Saturday June 11th! We will treat you to a beer at our taproom afterwards! •Email chris@wanderlinger.com to sign up• @ Suck Creek | FREE
- Writer’s Workshop with Rhyme-N-Chatt | Saturday, June 11 | 10 a.m. | Chatta Festival of Black Arts | Erika Roberts, creator of the creative umbrella "Velvet Poetry" will be hosting a visual based prompt workshop ("The BIG of it All) inspired by James Baldwin's life and his works. She will walk our pens through some visual prompts as we begin writing @ Chattanooga Theatre Center| $10
- Literary Lounge | Saturday, June 11 | 2 p.m. | Black Arts and Ideas Fest | Local Black authors and poets will come together to share excerpts of their writing and will have booths set up to sell their books and merchandise. Join in on the conversation between the writers and the audience @ Chattanogooga Theatre Center | FREE
- March For Our Lives Chattanooga | Saturday, June 11 | 12 p.m. | Shiloh McCulley March for Our Lives - Chattanooga will begin at 12 PM ET at Miller Park with remarks from city officials and a forum led by community leaders and activists taking the stage. At 1:30 PM, the march procession will leave from Miller Park and go north on Market St, turn on 5th Street then onto Walnut Street and then proceed onto Georgia Avenue to return back to Miller Park for closing statements. Participants are required by the City of Chattanooga to stay on the sidewalks and obey all traffic signals @ Miller Park | FREE
- Family Fun Day | Saturday, June 11 | 9 a.m. | River City Company | Family Fun Day is back in the Riverfront District! Free and fun for all ages! FREE Kite Building Sessions, Soccer with Operation Get Active, Oversized Games including Giant Chess & Connect 4, Activities and Art 120 Cars on Display, Live Music @ Ross's Landing | FREE
- Scenic City Super Show | Saturday, June 11 | 7:30 p.m. | Barking Legs Theater | Stand up, sketch comedy, and rock - we have it it all! Local comics, musical guest CROCTOPUSS, plus improv after-party! @ Barking Legs Theater | $10-$20
- Nature Inspired Watercolor Abstracts | Saturday, June 11 | 11 a.m. | The Chattery | Join this relaxing hour of watercolor play for discovering your inner artist and clearing your mind with a focus on the process and not the final product @ Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum | SOLD OUT
- Joe Turner's | Come and Gone | Friday, June 10-Sunday, June 26 | 8 p.m. | Chattanooga Theatre Center | From a master of American theatre, August Wilson. When Harold Loomis arrives at a black Pittsburgh boarding house after seven years’ impressed labor on a chain gang, he is a free man—in body @ Chattanooga Theatre Center | $20-$25
- Tails & Trails Dog-Friendly 5K | Saturday, June 11 | 9 a.m. | Lula Lake Land Trust Fund | Get ready for a fun 5K adventure at Lula Lake Land Trust on Saturday, June 11! Our Tails & Trails Summer 5K takes racers and their leashed dog through Lula Lake's scenic Core Preserve - with water / cool off stations for your four-legged friend @ Lula Lake Land Trust Fund | $40
- Chattanooga Roller Derby Season Opener!! | Saturday, June 11 | 3 p.m. | Chattanooga Roller Derby | Our first home bouts of the season will be June 11th at the Chattanooga Convention Center | $6-$12
- Cut Rugs, CampChilla, Brothaburks, SDC | Saturday, June 11 | 9 p.m. | Soundsystem Cultures LLC, Wanderlinger Brewing Company | Come listen to live music at Wanderlinger Brewing Company! @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company | $20-$25
- Sunday Studio | Sunday, June 12 | 2 p.m. | Hunter Museum of American Art | Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families. Make your own art inspired by works in the Hunter special exhibit “Enchanted.” This month we’ll be making magical mini monsters and tiny homes for them to live in @ Hunter Museum of American Art
- The Other Brothers | Sunday Funday | Sunday, June 12 | 6 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | Join us every other Sunday for The Other Brothers for Sunday Funday with live free music at the brewery @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company
- Sip, Paint & Spit: Poetry Meets Paint | Sunday, June 12 | 3 p.m. | Chatta Festival of Black Arts | This fun fusion event will combine a sip and paint session with a poetry showcase. This year’s featured visual artist, La-Tesia Danielle, will lead the paint session while local poets perform their work to create an interactive conversation between the artists, poets and the audience @ Chattanooga Theatre Center | $25
- Planting of Poems: Poetry Workshop | Sunday, June 12 | 2 p.m. | The Chattery Join poet Erika Roberts as she helps you PLUCK inspiration from your surroundings (no plants will be removed or hurt during this portion) and with poetic prompts will help PLANT some poetry based on that harvest @ Sterchi Farm | Donations encouraged
- Save the Red Wolves | Friday, June 10 | 1:30 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join us on Friday afternoons to meet our red wolf pack, learn more about them, and help save them! @ Reflection Riding | Donations encouraged
- Weed Wrangles | Saturday, June 11 | 9 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Several new dates for you to come battle invasive plants with our Land Conservation team! @ Reflection Riding | FREE
- Learn to Skateboard | Friday, June 10 | 9:30 a.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Join Outdoor Chattanooga and local skateboard experts for a FREE 90-minute class that will introduce you to the wonderful world of skateboarding! Experienced instructors will teach foundational skills such as body and foot positioning, balancing, pushing, turning, and tic tacking, plus how to fall safely, skate park etiquette, and basic equipment care @ Chatt Town Skate Park | FREE
- NPS Battle of Chickamauga Interpretive Canoe Tour | Saturday, June 11 | 9 a.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Join Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park in partnership with Outdoor Chattanooga for a FREE, 3.5 hour guided canoe tour to explore Chattanooga’s Civil War waterways on the West Chickamauga Creek, as an interpretive National Park Ranger provides a historical narrative of the rich Civil War history associated with one of the most famous battles of the war – The Battle of Chickamauga @ West Chickamauga Creek
- Lookout Mountain Incline Railway Bike Tour | Saturday, June 11 | 9:30 a.m. | Incline Railway | You start with a skills session at the top of the mountain to practice all of the bike handling skills you will need to descend the mountain. We will ride 7 miles back down the mountain with almost no pedaling required on some great wide open double-track trails to finish back at the Incline Railway with a complementary Clumpies Ice Cream to cool you off from the ride @ Incline Railway | $79
Catoosa County
- Ringgold Depot Opry | Saturday, June 11 | 8 a.m. | Live Music Every Second Saturday | FREE
- Rabbit Valley Farmers Market | Saturday, June 11 | 9 a.m. | We will be open every Saturday through October 29, 2022 from 9am until 1 pm, at the pavilion across from the Depot. Local vendors will offer produce, meats, cheeses, soaps, candles, bread, homemade goods and more | FREE
- Brandon Maddox | Saturday, June 11 | 1 p.m. | Jefferson's All requests show....Rockin' your 50s-Today's Country and 50s-80s Rock requests Country style from 1-5pm! Drop by for some food, fun, and music! Jefferson's
- Ride 4 Smiles Reunion and Festival | Saturday, June 11 | 12 p.m. | Riding to Help Kids Ride 4 Smiles Reunion – Celebrating 10 years of Riding to Help Kids with a Poker Walk (no motorcycle needed) at FACES Festival. Participants receive tie-dyed tote bag, lunch, raffle ticket, photo, and 3 poker hands. They will draw cards at various Sponsor Vendor Booths and compete for Best and Worst poker hands for cash and prizes @ Georgia Charity Bingo Hall | $25-$35
- Dueling Ironman Dash | Saturday, June 11 | 9 a.m. | Brainerd Motorsports Park
- Sunday Buckle Series | Sunday, June 12 | State Line Arena | Barrels and Poles Buckle Series. 10 monthly shows with Open, Youth, Pee Wee and now ADULT Classes! Time slot scheduling allows participants to choose their run times; no more waiting all day to run or wait to hear results and claim payback @ State Line Arena | $15-$30
Bradley County
- Flag Day and Vietnam Veterans Recognition Ceremony | Saturday, June 11 | 10 a.m. | Museum Center at 5ive Points | We will be having a Flag Day and Vietnam Veterans Recognition Ceremony. This will be outside in the courtyard starting at 10AM. This event is done as a partnership with the Ocoee Chapter of DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) @ Museum Center at 5ive Points
- Historic Churches Tour | Saturday, June 11 | 1 p.m. | Museum Center at 5ive Points | Join Curator, Olivia Cawood, for a journey around Downtown Cleveland, TN. Walking tours are every 2nd Saturday of the month at 1 p.m.,Tours are free with a museum membership or free with same-day admission. Walking tour without membership/admission is $5 @ Museum Center at 5ive Points
- Cleveland's Family Fun Day | Saturday, June 11 | 11 a.m. | Greenway Park Fun Day! Fun Day! Come out and celebrate with the community of Cleveland TN. It's our Cleveland's Family Fun Day. This event is going blast for the whole family @ Greenway Park | FREE
- Cleveland Charity Horse Show | Wednesday, June 8-Saturday, June 11 | Tri-State Exhibition Center | The Pro-Rodeo at Tri-State Exhibition Center will be Memorial Day weekend again this year. The event is fun for the whole family and has many different things for kids as well as adults @ Tri-State Exhibition Center
McMinn County
- Athens Farmers Market | Saturday, June 11 | 9:30 a.m. | City of Athens Parks and Recreation | Hosted by the City of Athens Parks and Recreation department. Please contact bbaker@athenstn.gov for more information @ Downtown Athens | FREE
- Lunch & Learn - Sannie Mae's Heirloom Foods | Saturday, June 11 | 11 a.m. | McMinn Living Heritage Museum | Sannie Mae’s Heirloom Foods – Saturday, June 11 at the McMinn Living Heritage Museum (11:00am). Come learn about Sannie Mae’s Heirloom Foods with Sandy Hood. 423-745-0329 @ McMinn Living Heritage Museum
- Timebound 'Escape Through Time' Annual Show | Saturday, June 11 | 4 p.m. | Inspirations Dance & Gymnastics | IDS & ICE TALENT PRESENTS: TIMEBOUND "AN ESCAPE THROUGH TIME". ANNUAL SHOW SATURDAY, JUNE 11TH AT TENNESSEE WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY. TICKETS FOR THE SHOW CAN BE PURCHASED AT ANY INSPIRATIONS DANCE & GYMNASTICS LOCATION BELOW AND GO ON SALE MAY 2ND @ Tennessee Wesleyan University, | $10-$25
Polk County
- Live Music on the Porch Reliance Fly & Tackle | Saturday, June 11 | 6 p.m. | Reliance Fly & Tackle | Live music on the porch every Saturday night at Reliance Fly & Tackle ! Dinner starts at 6:00 and music begins at 7:00 @ Reliance Fly & Tackle
- Hiwassee Loop Excursion | Sunday, June 12 | 1:30 p.m. | Hiwassee Ocoee State Park | Departs at 1:30pm from 9406 Hwy 411, Delano, TN. Fifty miles of breathtaking views, the 3 ½ hour train trip parallels the scenic Hiwassee River offering views of the lower gorge @ 9406 Hwy 411, Delano, TN
Grundy County
- Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular | Saturday, June 11 | 7 p.m. | The Caverns | Paramount presents the Laser Spectacular. It's the smash hit multi-media laser and light show featuring the recordings of Pink Floyd. Laser Spectacular carries listeners away on a mind-expanding journey, driven by cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers, and large screen video projection, all choreographed to the masterful soundtrack @ The Caverns | $40-337
Sequatchie County
- Mountain View Raceway | Saturday, June 11 | 6:45 p.m. | Mountain View Raceway | Regular Points Race OWM $1,200 to win other classes Mountain View Raceway | $5-$10
Dade County
- Wanderland Paintball | Saturday, June 11 | 10:30 a.m. | Wanderland Paintball | At Wanderland Campground we have opened to the public a 5 acre paintball arena. Kids and adults will enjoy the clean mountain air @ Wanderland Paintball | $75
Walker County
- Big Rich & Friends "Enjoying Life" Comedy Night | Saturday, June 11 | 7 p.m. | The Grindstone Tavern | Big Rich is coming to The Grindstone and bringing his comedy friends for an evening of great food, strong drinks and lots of laughter in his "Enjoying Life' Comedy Night. This is a Free Show so bring your eating and drinking money and let's have a great night of clean, I might cuss a little comedy @ The Grindstone | FREE
- Rock City's Summer Music Weekends | Friday, June 3-Monday, June 6 | 8:30 a.m. | Rock City High atop Lookout Mountain, delight your senses with delicious food, soft breezes, and live country, folk and bluegrass music! @ Rock City | $3-$27.95
Whitfield County
- Aunt Betty | Saturday, June 11 | 9 p.m. | Crescent City Tavern
- Garden Brunch Tour | Saturday, June 11 | 9 a.m. | Dalton Garden | Tickets are $25/person and include brunch and tour of several local gardens. Brunch will be served at Fiddleheads at 9am. Following the meal and brief presentation about Grace Medical, participants will tour the gardens @ Dalton Garden | $25
Meigs County
- Downtown Summer Nights | Saturday, June 11 | 7 p.m. | Legacy Get Ready To Rock, Decatur, TN! 116 North Main Street - on the Square.