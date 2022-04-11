Wilkes T. Thrasher was born in Chattanooga in June of 1893. Hard working throughout his life, he began delivering papers at age 10. He earned a law degree in Knoxville before returning to Hamilton County to begin his professional career.
But before that career could really gain traction, Wilkes was sent to Europe to fight in the great war.
He was elected to the Hamilton County Court in 1924 and continued to serve as a Justice of the Peace until 1941. He was County Register from 1936 to 1947 before being elected County Judge in 1948.
Thrasher was described as a vigorous man despite his advancing age.
A review of his accomplishments as a county leader would prove just that.
As a proponent for education and mental health, thrasher was responsible for the construction of 13 new school buildings and 54 school additions whilst increasing the school budget by 170 percent.
In fact, under his leadership, Hamilton County lead all metropolitan counties in the state for money spent on both students and teachers.
He was responsible for the installation of the permanent registration system and modern voting machines.
Thrasher was also responsible for the erection of the moccasin bend hospital, citing mental health awareness as a prime county need.
All this while lowering interest rates and saving taxpayers money.
But nothing would demonstrate his perseverance and hard work more than his pursuit to create a bridge across the Chickamauga Dam.
For months, thrasher would travel back and forth to Washington D.C. in attempts to secure funding for the bridge. The uphill climb, proving that there were economic justifications to spending money in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Washington was unaware of DuPont’s plan to invest 20 million dollars in the immediate area, nor had they considered the TNT plant before thrasher made his voice heard.
Finally in 1950, Thrasher informed the federal government that he would abandon a four lane bridge, for a two-lane bridge if they would just agree to it. Washington obliged.
Construction of the 2-point-four million dollar highway bridge began, despite steel and labor shortages.
Spanning 3,700 feet, it was the second longest bridge across a TVA dam.
When it finally opened in 1955, TVA estimated 25,000 people crossed it in a single day.
Tragedy though in 1960. Judge thrasher was on his was to vote at the VFW on Amnicola Highway with his grandson. Just after 7 p.m., Thrasher tried to run across the four lane highway when he was struck and killed by a motorist.
And though the man died, his spirit and his legacy continued. His hard work and dedication is still impacting residents here in a positive way. Wilkes T. Thrasher was 67.